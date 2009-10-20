Study Guide for Foundations of Maternal-Newborn and Women's Health Nursing
5th Edition
Description
Master content from the textbook with this helpful study tool! Designed to accompany Murray's Foundations of Maternal-Newborn and Women's Health Nursing, 5th Edition, this workbook will assist students in understanding and applying material from each chapter in the text.
Table of Contents
Part I Foundations for Nursing Care of Childbearing Families
1 Maternity Care Today
2 The Nurse’s Role in Maternity and Women’s Health Care
3 Ethical, Social, and Legal Issues
4 Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology
5 Hereditary and Environmental Influences on Childbearing
Part II The Family Before Birth
6 Conception and Prenatal Development
7 Physiologic Adaptations to Pregnancy
8 Psychosocial Adaptations to Pregnancy
9 Nutrition for Childbearing
10 Antepartal Fetal Assessment
11 Perinatal Education
Part III The Family During Birth
12 Processes of Birth
13 Nursing Care During Labor and Birth
14 Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
15 Pain Management During Childbirth
16 Nursing Care During Obstetric Procedures
Part IV The Family Following Birth
17 Postpartum Physiologic Adaptations
18 Postpartum Psychosocial Adaptations
19 Normal Newborn: Processes of Adaptation
20 Assessment of the Normal Newborn
21 Care of the Normal Newborn
22 Infant Feeding
23 Home Care of the Infant
Part V Families at Risk During the Childbearing Period
24 The Childbearing Family with Special Needs
25 Complications of Pregnancy
26 Concurrent Disorders During Pregnancy
27 Intrapartum Complications
28 Postpartum Maternal Complications
29 High-Risk Newborn: Complications Associated with Gestational Age and Development
30 High-Risk Newborn: Acquired and Congenital Conditions
Part VI Women’s Health Care
31 Family Planning
32 Infertility
33 Preventive Care
34 Women’s Health Problems
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 20th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455739684
About the Author
Sharon Murray
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, Health Professions, Golden West College, Huntington Beach, CA
Emily McKinney
Affiliations and Expertise
Baylor Healthcare System, Dallas, TX