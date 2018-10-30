Study Guide for Foundations and Adult Health Nursing
8th Edition
Description
Corresponding to the chapters in Cooper and Gosnell’s Foundations and Adult Health Nursing,8th Edition, this study guide helps you learn, understand, and apply the concepts of LPN/LVN nursing. Hundreds of labeling, matching, and fill-in-the-blank questions are included. It also includes critical thinking questions based on clinical scenarios, and multiple-choice and alternate-format questions to help you review for the NCLEX-PN® examination. From anatomy and physiology to nursing interventions and maternity, neonatal, pediatric, adult, geriatric, mental health, and community health care, this guide covers the skills essential to clinical practice.
Key Features
- An increased emphasis on critical thinking and clinical scenarios prepares you more effectively for the NCLEX-PN® examination, with more NCLEX-style alternate-format type questions and more critical thinking activities.
- Learning activities help you meet content objectives, and includes crossword puzzles, labeling, matching, and completion activities.
Table of Contents
UNIT I: Fundamentals of Nursing
1. The Evolution of Nursing
2. Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing
3. Documentation
4. Communication
5. Nursing Process and Critical Thinking
6. Cultural and Ethnic Considerations
UNIT II: Fundamentals of Clinical Practice
7. Asepsis and Infection Control
8. Body Mechanics and Patient Mobility
9. Hygiene and Care of the Patient’s Environment
10. Safety
11. Admission, Transfer, and Discharge
UNIT III: Introduction to Nursing Interventions
12. Vital Signs
13. Physical Assessment
14. Oxygenation
15. Elimination
16. Care of Patients Experiencing Urgent Alterations in Health
17. Dosage Calculation and Medication Administration
18. Fluids and Electrolytes
19. Nutritional Concepts and Related Therapies
20. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
21. Pain Management, Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
22. Surgical Wound Care
23. Specimen Collection and Diagnostic Testing
UNIT IV: Nursing Care Across the Life Span
24. Lifespan Development
25. Loss, Grief, Dying, and Death
26. Health Promotion and Pregnancy
27. Labor and Delivery
28. Care of the Mother and Newborn
29. Care of the High-Risk Mother, Newborn, and Family with Special Needs
30. Health Promotion for the Infant, Child, and Adolescent
31. Basic Pediatric Nursing Care
32. Care of the Child with a Physical and Mental or Cognitive Disorder
33. Health Promotion and Care of the Older Adult
UNIT V: Fundamentals of Mental Health Nursing
34. Concepts of Mental Health
35. Care of the Patient with a Psychiatric Disorder
UNIT VI: Fundamentals of Community Health Nursing
36. Care of the Patient with an Addictive Personality
37. Home Health Nursing
38. Long-Term Care
39. Rehabilitation Nursing
40. Hospice Care
UNIT VII: Adult Health Nursing
41. Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology
42. Care of the Surgical Patient
43. Care of the Patient with an Integumentary Disorder
44. Care of the Patient with a Musculoskeletal Disorder
45. Care of the Patient with a Gastrointestinal Disorder
46. Care of the Patient with a Gallbladder, Liver, Biliary Tract, or Exocrine Pancreatic Disorder
47. Care of the Patient with a Blood or Lymphatic Disorder
48. Care of the Patient with a Cardiovascular or a Peripheral Vascular Disorder
49. Care of the Patient with a Respiratory Disorder
50. Care of the Patient with a Urinary Disorder
51. Care of the Patient with an Endocrine Disorder
52. Care of the Patient with a Reproductive Disorder
53. Care of the Patient with a Visual or Auditory Disorder
54. Care of the Patient with a Neurological Disorder
55. Care of the Patient with an Immune Disorder
56. Care of the Patient with HIV/AIDS
57. Care of the Patient with Cancer
UNIT: VIII: From Graduate to Professional
58. Professional Roles and Leadership
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 30th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323524599
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323524575
About the Author
Kim Cooper
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Nursing Department Program, Ivy Tech State College, Terre Haute, IN
Kelly Gosnell
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nursing Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, Indiana