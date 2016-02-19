Study Guide for College Algebra - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124178878, 9781483277110

Study Guide for College Algebra

1st Edition

Authors: James W. Snow Bernard Kolman Arnold Shapiro
eBook ISBN: 9781483277110
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 176
Description

Study Guide for College Algebra is a supplemental material for the basic text, College Algebra. Its purpose is to make the learning of college algebra and trigonometry easier and enjoyable.

The book provides detailed solutions to exercises found in the text. Students are encouraged to use the study guide as a learning tool during the duration of the course, a reviewer prior to an exam, a reference book, and as a quick overview before studying a section of the text. The Study Guide and Solutions Manual consists of four major components: basic concepts that should be learned from each unit, what was learned upon completion of each unit, solutions to selected problems, and a short chapter quiz, including the answers, covering the concepts and problem types.

College level students will find the book very useful.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. The Foundations of Algebra

2. Equations and Inequalities

3. Functions

4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions

5. Analytic Geometry : The Conic Sections

6. Systems of Equations and Inequalities

7. Matrices and Determinants

8. Roots of Polynomials

9. Topics in Algebra

About the Author

James W. Snow

Bernard Kolman

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University

Arnold Shapiro

