Study Guide for Clinical Procedures for Medical Assistants
10th Edition
Description
Learn how to think critically and perform competently in the clinical setting! Correlating to chapters in Clinical Procedures for the Medical Assistant, 10th Edition, this study guide provides additional activities, review questions, and exercises designed to prepare you to work as a clinical medical assistant. New, is the addition of SimChart® for the Medical Office activities that tie into appropriate chapters of the text. In addition, video evaluation activities on the companion Evolve site track your progress and understanding of each procedure.
Key Features
- Assignment sheets at the beginning of each chapter indicate the upcoming textbook and study guide assignments, and make it easy to prepare for what's coming next.
- Critical thinking activities utilize realistic situations to help you analyze and apply what you’ve learned with games, role-playing situations, fun crossword puzzles, and independent study questions.
- Pre-tests and post-tests provide a quick assessment of your knowledge prior to and after you study each chapter.
- Key term exercises and assessments help in mastering new vocabulary.
- Evaluation of Learning questions let you assess your understanding, evaluate your progress, and prepare for the certification examination.
- Practice for Competency sections include checklist worksheets to use in practicing clinical skills.
- Practicum activities on the Evolve companion website use worksheets to help you learn how the practicum site functions.
Table of Contents
1: The Medical Record
2: Medical Asepsis and the OSHA Standard
3: Sterilization and Disinfection
4: Vital Signs
5: The Physical Examination,
6: Eye and Ear Assessment and Procedures
7: Physical Agents to Promote Tissue Healing
8: The Gynecologic Examination and Prenatal Care
9: The Pediatric Examination
10: Minor Office Surgery
11: Administration of Medication and Intravenous Therapy
12: Cardiopulmonary Procedures
13: Colon Procedures and Male Reproductive Health
14: Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging
15: Introduction to the Clinical Laboratory
16: Urinalysis
17: Phlebotomy
18: Hematology
19: Blood Chemistry and Immunology
20: Medical Microbiology
21: Nutrition - NEW
22: Emergency Preparedness - NEW
23: Emergency Medical Procedures and First Aid
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 20th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323531030
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323530996
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323531023
About the Author
Kathy Bonewit-West
Affiliations and Expertise
Coordinator and Instructor, Medical Assistant Technology, Hocking College, Nelsonville, OH, Former member, Curriculum Review Board of the American Association of Medical Assistants