Study Guide for Clinical Procedures for Medical Assistants

Learn how to think critically and perform competently in the clinical setting! Correlating to chapters in Clinical Procedures for the Medical Assistant, 10th Edition, this study guide provides additional activities, review questions, and exercises designed to prepare you to work as a clinical medical assistant. New, is the addition of SimChart® for the Medical Office activities that tie into appropriate chapters of the text. In addition, video evaluation activities on the companion Evolve site track your progress and understanding of each procedure.