Study Guide for Basic Pharmacology for Nurses

Unit 1 Foundations of Pharmacology

1. Drug Definitions, Standards, and Information Sources

2. Basic Principles of Drug Action and Drug Interactions

3. Drug Action Across the Life Span

4. The Nursing Process and Pharmacology

5. Patient Education to Promote Health

Unit 2 Illustrated Atlas of Medication Administration and Math Review

6. A Review of Arithmetic

7. Principles of Medication Administration and Medication Safety

8. Percutaneous Administration

9. Enteral Administration

10. Parenteral Administration: Safe Preparation of Parenteral Medications

11. Parenteral Administration: Intradermal, Subcutaneous, and Intramuscular Routes

12. Parenteral Administration: Intravenous Route

Unit 3 Drugs That Affect the Autonomic and Central Nervous Systems

13. Drugs That Affect the Central Nervous System

14. Drugs Used for Sleep

15. Drugs Used for Parkinson’s Disease

16. Drugs Used for Anxiety Disorders

17. Drugs Used for Mood Disorders

18. Drugs Used for Psychoses

19. Drugs Used for Seizure Disorders

20. Drugs Used for Pain Management

Unit 4 Drugs That Affect the Cardiovascular System

21. Introduction to Cardiovascular Disease and Metabolic Syndrome

22. Drugs Used to Treat Dyslipidemias

23. Drugs Used to Treat Hypertension

24. Drugs Used to Treat Dysrhythmias

25. Drugs Used to Treat Angina Pectoris

26. Drugs Used to Treat Peripheral Vascular Disease

27. Drugs Used to Treat Thromboembolic Disorders

28. Drugs Used to Treat Heart Failure

29. Drugs Used for Diuresis

Unit 5 Drugs That Affect the Respiratory System

30. Drugs Used to Treat Upper Respiratory Disease

31. Drugs Used to Treat Lower Respiratory Disease

Unit 6 Drugs That Affect the Digestive System

32. Drugs Used to Treat Oral Disorders

33. Drugs Used to Treat Gastroesophageal Reflux and Peptic Ulcer Disease

34. Drugs Used to Treat Nausea and Vomiting

35. Drugs Used to Treat Constipation and Diarrhea

Unit 7 Drugs That Affect the Endocrine System

36. Drugs Used to Treat Diabetes Mellitus

37. Drugs Used to Treat Thyroid Disease

38. Corticosteroids

39. Gonadal Hormones

Unit 8 Drugs That Affect the Reproductive System

40. Drugs Used in Obstetrics

41. Drugs Used in Men’s and Women’s Health

Unit 9 Drugs That Affect Other Body Systems

42. Drugs Used to Treat Disorders of the Urinary System

43. Drugs Used to Treat Glaucoma and Other Eye Disorders

44. Drugs Used for Cancer Treatment

45. Drugs Used to Treat the Muscular System

46. Antimicrobial Agents

Unit 10 Drugs That Affect the General Health of the Body

47. Nutrition

48. Herbal and Dietary Supplement Therapy

49. Substance Abuse

50. Miscellaneous Agents