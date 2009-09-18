Study Guide for Basic Pharmacology for Nurses
15th Edition
Description
Master nursing pharmacology with this helpful study tool! Designed to accompany Clayton, Stock, and Cooper’s Basic Pharmacology for Nurses, 15th Edition, this study guide assists you in understanding and applying material from each chapter in the text.
Key Features
- Includes a question-and-answer Review Sheet for each chapter.
- Fully updated to reflect the textbook's emphasis on medication safety and preparation for the NCLEX® Examination.
- Hundreds of review questions, including fill-in-the-blank, matching, and true-false questions.
- Now includes additional questions on dosage calculation to help you prepare for the NCLEX® Examination and in-class tests.
Table of Contents
Unit 1 Foundations of Pharmacology
1. Definitions, Names, Standards, and Information Sources
2. Principles of Drug Action and Drug Interactions
3. Drug Action Across the Life Span
4. The Nursing Process and Pharmacology
5. Patient Education and Health Promotion
Unit 2 Illustrated Atlas of Medication Administration and Math Review
6. A Review of Arithmetic
7. Principles of Medication Administration and Medication Safety
8. Percutaneous Administration
9. Enteral Administration
10. Parenteral Administration: Safe Preparation of Parenteral Medications
11. Parenteral Administration: Intradermal, Subcutaneous, and Intramuscular Routes
12. Parenteral Administration: Intravenous Route
Unit 3 Drugs Affecting the Autonomic and Central Nervous Systems
13. Drugs Affecting the Autonomic Nervous System
14. Sedative-Hypnotics
15. Drugs Used for Parkinson’s Disease
16. Drugs Used for Anxiety Disorders
17. Drugs Used for Mood Disorders
18. Drugs Used for Psychoses
19. Drugs Used for Seizure Disorders
20. Drugs Used for Pain Management
Unit 4 Drugs Affecting the Cardiovascular System
21. Introduction to Cardiovascular Disease and Metabolic Syndrome
22. Drugs Used to Treat Dyslipidemias
23. Drugs Used to Treat Hypertension
24. Drugs Used to Treat Dysrhythmias
25. Drugs Used to Treat Angina Pectoris
26. Drugs Used to Treat Peripheral Vascular Disease
27. Drugs Used to Treat Thromboembolic Disorders
28. Drugs Used to Treat Heart Failure
29. Drugs Used for Diuresis
Unit 5 Drugs Used to Treat Disorders of the Respiratory System
30. Drugs Used to Treat Upper Respiratory Disease
31. Drugs Used to Treat Lower Respiratory Disease
Unit 6 Drugs Affecting the Digestive System
32. Drugs Used to Treat Oral Disorders
33. Drugs Used to Treat Gastroesophageal Reflux and Peptic Ulcer Diseases
34. Drugs Used to Treat Nausea and Vomiting
35. Drugs Used to Treat Constipation and Diarrhea
Unit 7 Drugs Affecting the Endocrine System
36. Drugs Used to Treat Diabetes Mellitus
37. Drugs Used to Treat Thyroid Disease
38. Corticosteroids
39. Gonadal Hormones
Unit 8 Drugs Affecting the Reproductive System
40. Drugs Used in Obstetrics
41. Drugs Used in Men’s and Women’s Health
Unit 9 Drugs Affecting Other Body Systems
42. Drugs Used to Treat Disorders of the Urinary System
43. Drugs Used to Treat Glaucoma and Other Eye Disorders
44. Drugs Used for Cancer Treatment
45. Drugs Used to Treat the Muscular System
46. Antimicrobial Agents
47. Nutrition
48. Herbal and Dietary Supplement Therapy
49. Substance Abuse
50. Miscellaneous Agents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 18th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323086998
About the Author
Bruce Clayton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmacy Practice, College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, Butler University. Indianapolis, IN
Sandra Cooper
Valerie Baker
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Villa Maria School of Nursing, Gannon University, Erie, PA
Yvonne Stock
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Health Occupations Department, Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs, IA