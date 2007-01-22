Study Guide for Bailey and Scott's Diagnostic Microbiology
12th Edition
Description
Corresponding to chapters in Bailey & Scott's Diagnostic Microbiology, 12th Edition, this new guide reviews important topics and helps students master key material. It includes chapter objectives, a summary of key points, review questions, and case studies. Material is presented in an engaging format that challenges students to apply their knowledge to real-life scenarios.
Key Features
- Chapter Objectives open each chapter, providing a measurable outcome to achieve by completing the material.
- A summary of Key Points from the main text helps students clearly identify key concepts covered in each chapter.
- Review Questions in each chapter test students on important knowledge in addition to key terms and abbreviations.
- Case studies in each chapter offer challenging questions for further analysis, and challenge students to apply their knowledge to the real world.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 22nd January 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323263474
About the Author
Betty Forbes
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pathology and Medicine, Department of Pathology, Medical College of Virginia campus, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, Richmond, VA
Daniel Sahm
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Eurofins Anti-Infective Services, Herndon, VA
Alice Weissfeld
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Microbiology Specialists, Inc.; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular Virology and Microbiology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX