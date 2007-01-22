Study Guide for Bailey and Scott's Diagnostic Microbiology - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323047807, 9780323263474

Study Guide for Bailey and Scott's Diagnostic Microbiology

12th Edition

Authors: Betty Forbes Daniel Sahm Alice Weissfeld
eBook ISBN: 9780323263474
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 22nd January 2007
Page Count: 200
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Corresponding to chapters in Bailey & Scott's Diagnostic Microbiology, 12th Edition, this new guide reviews important topics and helps students master key material. It includes chapter objectives, a summary of key points, review questions, and case studies. Material is presented in an engaging format that challenges students to apply their knowledge to real-life scenarios.
Type Source Promotion

Key Features

  • Chapter Objectives open each chapter, providing a measurable outcome to achieve by completing the material.
  • A summary of Key Points from the main text helps students clearly identify key concepts covered in each chapter.
  • Review Questions in each chapter test students on important knowledge in addition to key terms and abbreviations.
  • Case studies in each chapter offer challenging questions for further analysis, and challenge students to apply their knowledge to the real world.

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323263474

About the Author

Betty Forbes

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Pathology and Medicine, Department of Pathology, Medical College of Virginia campus, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, Richmond, VA

Daniel Sahm

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Eurofins Anti-Infective Services, Herndon, VA

Alice Weissfeld

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Microbiology Specialists, Inc.; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular Virology and Microbiology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.