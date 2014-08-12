Study Guide for Adult Health Nursing - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323112215, 9780323544535

Study Guide for Adult Health Nursing

7th Edition

Authors: Kim Cooper Kelly Gosnell
eBook ISBN: 9780323544535
eBook ISBN: 9780323293013
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th August 2014
Page Count: 136
Description

Get more out of your textbook with this helpful study tool! Corresponding to the chapters in Cooper and Gosnell’s Adult Health Nursing, 7th Edition, this study guide helps you learn, understand, and apply the fundamentals of LPN/LVN nursing. Hundreds of labeling, matching, and fill-in-the-blank questions are included, each with textbook page references. It also includes critical thinking questions based on clinical scenarios, and multiple-choice and alternate-format questions to help you review for the NCLEX-PN® examination.

Key Features

  • Learning activities help you meet content objectives, and include crossword puzzles, labeling, matching, completion, identification, NCLEX® exam-style multiple-choice review questions, and critical thinking questions.
  • Page references are included for all activities except for the critical thinking questions, to facilitate your review.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology
    2. Care of the Surgical Patient
    3. Care of the Patient with an Integumentary Disorder
    4. Care of the Patient with a Musculoskeletal Disorder
    5. Care of the Patient with a Gastrointestinal Disorder
    6. Care of the Patient with a Gallbladder, Liver, Biliary Tract, or Exocrine Pancreatic Disorder
    7. Care of the Patient with a Blood or Lymphatic Disorder
    8. Care of the Patient with a Cardiovascular or a Peripheral Vascular Disorder
    9. Care of the Patient with a Respiratory Disorder
    10. Care of the Patient with a Urinary Disorder
    11. Care of the Patient with an Endocrine Disorder
    12. Care of the Patient with a Reproductive Disorder
    13. Care of the Patient with a Visual or Auditory Disorder
    14. Care of the Patient with a Neurological Disorder
    15. Care of the Patient with an Immune Disorder
    16. Care of the Patient with HIV/AIDS
    17. Care of the Patient with Cancer

About the Author

Kim Cooper

Chair, Nursing Department Program, Ivy Tech State College, Terre Haute, IN

Kelly Gosnell

Associate Professor of Nursing Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, Indiana

