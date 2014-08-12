Study Guide for Adult Health Nursing

Get more out of your textbook with this helpful study tool! Corresponding to the chapters in Cooper and Gosnell’s Adult Health Nursing, 7th Edition, this study guide helps you learn, understand, and apply the fundamentals of LPN/LVN nursing. Hundreds of labeling, matching, and fill-in-the-blank questions are included, each with textbook page references. It also includes critical thinking questions based on clinical scenarios, and multiple-choice and alternate-format questions to help you review for the NCLEX-PN® examination.