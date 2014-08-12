Study Guide for Adult Health Nursing
7th Edition
Description
Get more out of your textbook with this helpful study tool! Corresponding to the chapters in Cooper and Gosnell’s Adult Health Nursing, 7th Edition, this study guide helps you learn, understand, and apply the fundamentals of LPN/LVN nursing. Hundreds of labeling, matching, and fill-in-the-blank questions are included, each with textbook page references. It also includes critical thinking questions based on clinical scenarios, and multiple-choice and alternate-format questions to help you review for the NCLEX-PN® examination.
Key Features
- Learning activities help you meet content objectives, and include crossword puzzles, labeling, matching, completion, identification, NCLEX® exam-style multiple-choice review questions, and critical thinking questions.
- Page references are included for all activities except for the critical thinking questions, to facilitate your review.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology
2. Care of the Surgical Patient
3. Care of the Patient with an Integumentary Disorder
4. Care of the Patient with a Musculoskeletal Disorder
5. Care of the Patient with a Gastrointestinal Disorder
6. Care of the Patient with a Gallbladder, Liver, Biliary Tract, or Exocrine Pancreatic Disorder
7. Care of the Patient with a Blood or Lymphatic Disorder
8. Care of the Patient with a Cardiovascular or a Peripheral Vascular Disorder
9. Care of the Patient with a Respiratory Disorder
10. Care of the Patient with a Urinary Disorder
11. Care of the Patient with an Endocrine Disorder
12. Care of the Patient with a Reproductive Disorder
13. Care of the Patient with a Visual or Auditory Disorder
14. Care of the Patient with a Neurological Disorder
15. Care of the Patient with an Immune Disorder
16. Care of the Patient with HIV/AIDS
17. Care of the Patient with Cancer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 12th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323544535
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293013
About the Author
Kim Cooper
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Nursing Department Program, Ivy Tech State College, Terre Haute, IN
Kelly Gosnell
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nursing Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, Indiana