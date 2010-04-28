Study Guide for Adult Health Nursing - E-Book
8th Edition
Authors: Kim Cooper Kelly Gosnell
eBook ISBN: 9780323625388
Paperback ISBN: 9780323523875
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2010
Page Count: 136
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323625388
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323523875
About the Author
Kim Cooper
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Nursing Department Program, Ivy Tech State College, Terre Haute, IN
Kelly Gosnell
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nursing Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, Indiana
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.