Study Guide for Adult Health Nursing - E-Book - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323523875, 9780323523882

Study Guide for Adult Health Nursing - E-Book

8th Edition

Authors: Kim Cooper Kelly Gosnell
eBook ISBN: 9780323625388
Paperback ISBN: 9780323523875
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2010
Page Count: 136
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323625388
Paperback ISBN:
9780323523875

About the Author

Kim Cooper

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Nursing Department Program, Ivy Tech State College, Terre Haute, IN

Kelly Gosnell

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Nursing Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, Indiana

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.