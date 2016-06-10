Study Guide and Procedure Checklist Manual for Kinn's The Medical Assistant
13th Edition
An Applied Learning Approach
Description
Get more practice with the essential medical assisting job skills! Designed to support Kinn’s The Medical Assistant: An Applied Learning Approach, 13th Edition, Kinn's The Medical Assistant – Study Guide and Procedure Checklist Manual Package: An Applied Learning Approach, 13th Edition offers a wide range of exercises to reinforce your understanding of common administrative and clinical skills — including CAAHEP and ABHES competencies.
Key Features
- A variety of exercises test your knowledge and critical thinking skills with vocabulary review, multiple choice, fill in the blank, and true/false questions.
- Additional exercises enhance learning with skills and concepts, word puzzles, case studies, workplace applications, and Internet activities.
- Procedure checklists help you track your performance of every procedure included in the textbook.
- Work products allow you to provide documentation to instructors and to accrediting organizations when a competency has been mastered.
- Cross-references tie together exercises in the study guide to the Connections theme in the main text.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Introduction to Medical Assisting
- The Medical Assistant and Competency-Based Education
- The Medical Assistant and the Healthcare Team
- Professional Behavior in the Workplace
- Therapeutic Communications
- Patient Education
- Medicine and Law
- Medicine and Ethics
Unit 2: Ambulatory Care Administration
- Technology and Written Communication in the Medical Office
- Telephone Techniques
- Scheduling Appointments and Patient Processing
- Daily Operations in the Ambulatory Care Setting
- The Health Record
- Administrative Pharmacology Applications
Unit 3: Coding and Medical Billing Procedures
- Basics of Diagnostic Coding
- Basics of Procedural Coding
- Basics of Health Insurance
- Medical Billing and Reimbursement
Unit 4: Medical Office Administrative Functions
- Patient Accounts, Collections and Practice Management
- Banking Services and Procedures
- Supervision and Human Resources Management
- Medical Practice Marketing and Customer Service.
Unit 5: Assisting with Medical Specialties
- All-Hazard Preparedness and Assisting with Medical Emergencies
Unit 6: Career Development
- Career Development and Life Skills
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 10th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323509022
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323509039
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323509008
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323429474
About the Author
Deborah Proctor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Medical Assisting Program, Butler County Community College, Butler, PA