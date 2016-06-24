Study Guide and Procedure Checklist Manual for Kinn's The Clinical Medical Assistant - 13th Edition - ISBN: 9780323396745, 9780323509077

Study Guide and Procedure Checklist Manual for Kinn's The Clinical Medical Assistant

13th Edition

An Applied Learning Approach

Authors: Deborah Proctor Brigitte Niedzwiecki Julie Pepper Martha (Marti) Garrels Helen Mills
Paperback ISBN: 9780323396745
eBook ISBN: 9780323509077
eBook ISBN: 9780323509091
eBook ISBN: 9780323509107
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th June 2016
Page Count: 800
Description

Get more practice with the essential medical assisting job skills! Designed to support Kinn’s The Clinical Medical Assistant: An Applied Learning Approach, 13th Edition, Kinn's The Clinical Medical Assistant – Study Guide and Procedure Checklist Manual Package: An Applied Learning Approach, 13th Edition offers a wide range of exercises to reinforce your understanding of common clinical skills — including CAAHEP and ABHES competencies.

Key Features

  • A variety of exercises test your knowledge and critical thinking skills with vocabulary review, multiple choice, fill in the blank, and true/false questions.
  • Additional exercises enhance learning with skills and concepts, word puzzles, case studies, workplace applications, and Internet activities.
  • Procedure checklists help you track your performance of every procedure included in the textbook.
  • Work products allow you to provide documentation to instructors and to accrediting organizations when a competency has been mastered.
  • Cross-references tie together exercises in the study guide to the Connections theme in the main text.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Introduction to Clinical Medical Assisting

1. The Medical Assistant and Competency-Based Education
2. The Health Record
3. Infection Control
4. Patient Assessment
5. Patient Education
6. Nutrition and Health Promotion
7. Vital Signs
8. Assisting with the Primary Physical Examination

Unit 2: Assisting with Medications

9. Principles of Pharmacology
10. Pharmacy Math
11. Administering Medications

Unit 3: Assisting with Medical Specialties

12. All-Hazard Preparedness and Assisting with Medical Emergencies
13. Assisting with Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology
14. Assisting in Dermatology
15. Assisting in Gastroenterology
16. Assisting in Urology and Male Reproduction
17. Assisting in Obstetrics and Gynecology
18. Assisting in Pediatrics
19. Assisting in Orthopedic Medicine
20. Assisting in Neurology and Mental Health
21. Assisting in Endocrinology
22. Assisting in Pulmonary Medicine
23. Assisting in Cardiology
24. Assisting in Geriatrics

Unit 4: Diagnostic Procedures

25. Principles of Electrocardiography
26. Assisting with Diagnostic Imaging
27. Assisting in the Clinical Laboratory
28. Assisting in the Analysis of Urine
29. Assisting in Blood Collection
30. Assisting in the Analysis of Blood
31. Assisting in Microbiology and Immunology

Unit 5: Assisting with Surgeries

32. Surgical Supplies and Instruments
33. Surgical Asepsis and Assisting with Surgical Procedures

Unit 6: Career Development
34) Career Development and Life Skills

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323396745
eBook ISBN:
9780323509077
eBook ISBN:
9780323509091
eBook ISBN:
9780323509107

About the Author

Deborah Proctor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Medical Assisting Program, Butler County Community College, Butler, PA

Brigitte Niedzwiecki

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assistant Program Director & Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Julie Pepper

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Martha (Marti) Garrels

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assisting Program Consultant Retired Medical Assisting Program Director Lake Washington Institute of Technology Kirkland, Washington

Helen Mills

Affiliations and Expertise

Helen Mills, RN, MSN, RMA, LXMO, AHI Medical Assisting Program Coordinator and Advisor Keiser University Port St. Lucie, Florida

