Study Guide and Laboratory Exercises for Technology for Diagnostic Sonography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323081979, 9780323292436

Study Guide and Laboratory Exercises for Technology for Diagnostic Sonography

1st Edition

Authors: Wayne Hedrick Paul Wagner
eBook ISBN: 9780323292436
Paperback ISBN: 9780323081979
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th April 2012
Page Count: 204
Description

Gain a firm foundation for sonography practice! Corresponding to the chapters in Hedrick's Technology for Diagnostic Sonography, this study guide focuses on basic concepts to help you master sonography physics and instrumentation. It includes laboratory exercises designed to teach you how to operate a scanner, and comprehensive review questions allow you to assess your knowledge. Not only will you learn the theoretical knowledge that is the basis for ultrasound scanning, but also the practical skills necessary for clinical practice.

Key Features

    • Laboratory exercises teach you the function of operator controls and how to optimize image quality and practice ALARA, and include step-by-step instructions for scanner operation, for hands-on application and practice.

    • 250 review questions help you assess your understanding of sonography physics and instrumentation, and identify areas of knowledge that may need further study.

    • Key Points at the beginning of each chapter emphasize the most important sonography principles that you need to understand and apply.

    Table of Contents

    Section I: Fundamental Concepts

    1. Properties of Sound Waves

    2. Interactions of Ultrasound with Tissue

    3. Intensity

    4. Single Element Transducers: Properties

    5. Single Element Transducers: Transmission and Echo Reception

    6. Static Imaging

    7. Image Formation in Real-Time Ultrasound

    8. Real-Time Ultrasound Transducers

    9. Real-Time Ultrasound Instrumentation

    10. Digital Signal and Image Processing

    11. Image Quality in Real-Time Ultrasound

    12. Real-Time Image Artifacts

    13. Doppler Physics and Instrumentation

    14. Pulsed-Wave Doppler Spectral Analysis

    15. Doppler Imaging

    16. M-Mode

    17. Clinical Safety

    18. Performance Testing

    Appendix A: Computer

    Appendix B: Hemodynamics

    Appendix C: Contrast Agents

    Section II: Laboratory Exercises

    Lab 1 Display Depth, Frame Rate, Freeze Frame, Cine Loop

    Lab 2 Overall Gain and Output Power

    Lab 3 Time Gain Compensation

    Lab 4 Frequency and Penetration

    Lab 5 Transmit Focus

    Lab 6 Magnification (Write Zoom)

    Lab 7 Dynamic Range

    Lab 8 Persistence

    Lab 9 Gray-Scale Mapping

    Lab 10 Distance and Area Measurements

    Lab 11 Doppler Controls I

    Lab 12 Doppler Controls II

    Lab 13 Doppler Angle to Flow

    Lab 14 Nyquist Limit and Aliasing

    Lab 15 Color Controls I

    Lab 16 Color Controls II

    Lab 17 Application Presets

    Lab 18 Tissue-Mimicking Pphantom

    Section III: Review Tests

    Review Questions

    Answers to Review Questions with Explanations

    Glossary of Key Terms

    About the Author

    Wayne Hedrick

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor, Medical Radiation Biophysics, College of Medicine, Northeastern Ohio University, Rootstown, OH, USA; Certified Diagnostic Radiological and Medical Nuclear Physicist, Aultman Hospital, Canton, OH, USA

    Paul Wagner

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Program Director, Diagnostic Medical Sonography South Hills School of Business and Technology State College, Pennsylvania

