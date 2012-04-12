Study Guide and Laboratory Exercises for Technology for Diagnostic Sonography
1st Edition
Description
Gain a firm foundation for sonography practice! Corresponding to the chapters in Hedrick's Technology for Diagnostic Sonography, this study guide focuses on basic concepts to help you master sonography physics and instrumentation. It includes laboratory exercises designed to teach you how to operate a scanner, and comprehensive review questions allow you to assess your knowledge. Not only will you learn the theoretical knowledge that is the basis for ultrasound scanning, but also the practical skills necessary for clinical practice.
Key Features
- Laboratory exercises teach you the function of operator controls and how to optimize image quality and practice ALARA, and include step-by-step instructions for scanner operation, for hands-on application and practice.
- 250 review questions help you assess your understanding of sonography physics and instrumentation, and identify areas of knowledge that may need further study.
- Key Points at the beginning of each chapter emphasize the most important sonography principles that you need to understand and apply.
Table of Contents
Section I: Fundamental Concepts
1. Properties of Sound Waves
2. Interactions of Ultrasound with Tissue
3. Intensity
4. Single Element Transducers: Properties
5. Single Element Transducers: Transmission and Echo Reception
6. Static Imaging
7. Image Formation in Real-Time Ultrasound
8. Real-Time Ultrasound Transducers
9. Real-Time Ultrasound Instrumentation
10. Digital Signal and Image Processing
11. Image Quality in Real-Time Ultrasound
12. Real-Time Image Artifacts
13. Doppler Physics and Instrumentation
14. Pulsed-Wave Doppler Spectral Analysis
15. Doppler Imaging
16. M-Mode
17. Clinical Safety
18. Performance Testing
Appendix A: Computer
Appendix B: Hemodynamics
Appendix C: Contrast Agents
Section II: Laboratory Exercises
Lab 1 Display Depth, Frame Rate, Freeze Frame, Cine Loop
Lab 2 Overall Gain and Output Power
Lab 3 Time Gain Compensation
Lab 4 Frequency and Penetration
Lab 5 Transmit Focus
Lab 6 Magnification (Write Zoom)
Lab 7 Dynamic Range
Lab 8 Persistence
Lab 9 Gray-Scale Mapping
Lab 10 Distance and Area Measurements
Lab 11 Doppler Controls I
Lab 12 Doppler Controls II
Lab 13 Doppler Angle to Flow
Lab 14 Nyquist Limit and Aliasing
Lab 15 Color Controls I
Lab 16 Color Controls II
Lab 17 Application Presets
Lab 18 Tissue-Mimicking Pphantom
Section III: Review Tests
Review Questions
Answers to Review Questions with Explanations
Glossary of Key Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 12th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292436
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323081979
About the Author
Wayne Hedrick
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Medical Radiation Biophysics, College of Medicine, Northeastern Ohio University, Rootstown, OH, USA; Certified Diagnostic Radiological and Medical Nuclear Physicist, Aultman Hospital, Canton, OH, USA
Paul Wagner
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Diagnostic Medical Sonography South Hills School of Business and Technology State College, Pennsylvania