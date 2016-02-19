Studies on the Conceptual Foundations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080222219, 9781483151564

Studies on the Conceptual Foundations

1st Edition

The Original Background Papers for Goals for Mankind

Editors: Ervin Laszlo Judah Bierman
eBook ISBN: 9781483151564
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 350
Description

Goals in a Global Community: The Original Background Papers for Goals for Mankind: A Report to the Club of Rome expounds on the idea of a global community by analyzing the human predicament in terms of the diverse images of possibility that drive our differing national and social behaviors. More specifically, it asks whether humanity can create a global community with apparently conflicting, and yet so fundamentally similar, goals. This volume is comprised of 12 chapters and opens with a discussion on long-term trends and the evolution of complexity, suggesting that socioeconomic systems may be more effectively understood in light of dissipative systems. The following chapters explore the historical evolution of mankind's inner and outer dimensions; how to make sustainable economic growth a global possibility; the possibilities of changing motivation as well as finding motivation to change; and why social motives are the strongest driving forces behind change of goals for the global community. The book also proposes solar energy as a permanent clean source of abundant energy in a fully ordered and economically feasible global transition. The final section argues that the Club of Rome must continue to risk advocacy and recognize that human values are a fact of human existence. This monograph will be a useful resource for sociologists, social scientists, and psychologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Long Term Trends and the Evolution of Complexity

The Historical Evolution of Mankind's Inner and Outer Dimensions

Current Prospects of Sustainable Economic Growth

Motivation and Goals for Global Society

Personality Traits and Problems of Global Planners

Assessing the Solar Transition

Whither the Club of Rome

The Club of Rome of the Future vs the Future of the Club of Rome

Public Feedback for the Club of Rome

Science and Myth: Two Proposals to the Club of Rome

Value Orientation in Social Analysis

Toward a Global Spirit

The Readiness is All

Bibliography

Index

Ervin Laszlo

Judah Bierman

