Studies of the Development and Decay of the Human Frame
1st Edition
Description
Studies of the Development and Decay of the Human Frame provides information pertinent to the development of human skeleton. This book presents the study of the nature and reactions of the living tissues that constitute the skeleton.
Organized into four parts encompassing 40 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the origin and characteristics of the chondroblast. This text then presents the investigations on the vascular characteristics of the blood supply in bone under variable experimental conditions. Other chapters consider the early descriptions of calcification, its role in osteogenesis, and the belief that calcification is a prerequisite to the laying down of bone. This book discusses as well the vascular anatomy of bone and the development of the nutrient arteries. The final chapter deals with the close origin and independence from the earliest stage of development of vessels and muscles on the one hand and bones and joint on the other.
This book is a valuable resource for orthopedic surgeons.
Table of Contents
Part I From Gel to Bone
1. Osteogenesis
2. Investigations on the Origin of the Osteoblast
3. Osteogenesis in Palæontology
4. The Mechanism of Calcification
5. Sclerosis and Pain in Bone
6. Mechanical Forces and Bone Shape
7. Mechanism of Bone Resorption
8. Growth and the Endocrine Glands
9. Vitamins and Growth
Part II From Conception to Manhood
10. Embryology
11. The Origin of the Circulatory System
12. The Development of the Epiphyses
13. The Vascular Anatomy of Bone
14. The Epiphyseal Cartilage
15. The Effect of Ischoemia on the Epiphyseal Cartilage
16. Effect of Pressure on the Epiphyseal Cartilage
17. Vessels in Bone
18. The Child
19. Vascular Pattern of the Femoral Head During Growth
20. The Vasculature of the Femoral Head
21. The Circulation in Bone
22. The Joint
23. Bone Implants
Part III Studies of Trauma and Disease of the Skeleton
24. Reparative Osteogenesis
25. The Consolidation of Fractures
26. Compound Fractures
27. Chondrodystrophies
28. Osteopathies and Blood Diseases
29. Haemophilia
30. Osteomyelitis
31. Infantile Dislocation of the Hip
32. Congenital and Infantile Coxa-Vara
33. Epiphyseal Anæmiae
34. Slipping of the Upper Femoral Epiphysis
35. The Ætio-Pathology and Management of Scoliosis
Part IV The Decline
36. Osteoporosis
37. Sudeck's Atrophy
38. Paget's Disease
39. Degenerative Arthritis
40. Rehabilitation
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195506