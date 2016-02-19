Studies of the Development and Decay of the Human Frame - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483168029, 9781483195506

Studies of the Development and Decay of the Human Frame

1st Edition

Authors: Joseph Trueta
eBook ISBN: 9781483195506
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 400
Description

Studies of the Development and Decay of the Human Frame provides information pertinent to the development of human skeleton. This book presents the study of the nature and reactions of the living tissues that constitute the skeleton.

Organized into four parts encompassing 40 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the origin and characteristics of the chondroblast. This text then presents the investigations on the vascular characteristics of the blood supply in bone under variable experimental conditions. Other chapters consider the early descriptions of calcification, its role in osteogenesis, and the belief that calcification is a prerequisite to the laying down of bone. This book discusses as well the vascular anatomy of bone and the development of the nutrient arteries. The final chapter deals with the close origin and independence from the earliest stage of development of vessels and muscles on the one hand and bones and joint on the other.

This book is a valuable resource for orthopedic surgeons.

Table of Contents


Part I From Gel to Bone

1. Osteogenesis

2. Investigations on the Origin of the Osteoblast

3. Osteogenesis in Palæontology

4. The Mechanism of Calcification

5. Sclerosis and Pain in Bone

6. Mechanical Forces and Bone Shape

7. Mechanism of Bone Resorption

8. Growth and the Endocrine Glands

9. Vitamins and Growth

Part II From Conception to Manhood

10. Embryology

11. The Origin of the Circulatory System

12. The Development of the Epiphyses

13. The Vascular Anatomy of Bone

14. The Epiphyseal Cartilage

15. The Effect of Ischoemia on the Epiphyseal Cartilage

16. Effect of Pressure on the Epiphyseal Cartilage

17. Vessels in Bone

18. The Child

19. Vascular Pattern of the Femoral Head During Growth

20. The Vasculature of the Femoral Head

21. The Circulation in Bone

22. The Joint

23. Bone Implants

Part III Studies of Trauma and Disease of the Skeleton

24. Reparative Osteogenesis

25. The Consolidation of Fractures

26. Compound Fractures

27. Chondrodystrophies

28. Osteopathies and Blood Diseases

29. Haemophilia

30. Osteomyelitis

31. Infantile Dislocation of the Hip

32. Congenital and Infantile Coxa-Vara

33. Epiphyseal Anæmiae

34. Slipping of the Upper Femoral Epiphysis

35. The Ætio-Pathology and Management of Scoliosis

Part IV The Decline

36. Osteoporosis

37. Sudeck's Atrophy

38. Paget's Disease

39. Degenerative Arthritis

40. Rehabilitation

References

Index

About the Author

Joseph Trueta

