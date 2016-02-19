Studies in the Organization of Conversational Interaction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126235500, 9781483272665

Studies in the Organization of Conversational Interaction

1st Edition

Editors: Jim Schenkein
eBook ISBN: 9781483272665
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 292
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Studies in the Organization of Conversational Interaction examines the different features of conversational interaction, which reflect a vigorous research paradigm for the study of natural conversations. This book discusses the naturally occurring interactions that have been recorder and transcribed.

Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the turn-taking system for conversation and explains that the organization of taking turns at talk is one type of organization operative in conversation. This text then discusses encounters with strangers that only conduct their business under the auspices of their official identity relations. Other chapters consider the production of compliment responses, which are sensitive to the cooperation of multiple constraint systems. This book discusses as well the conversational activity of telling stories and listening to stories. The final chapter deals with an analysis of a dirty joke.

This book is a valuable resource for sociologists, conversationalists, linguists, grammarians, and anthropologists.

Table of Contents


List Of Contributors

Explanation Of Transcript Notation

Sketch of an Analytic Mentality for the Study of Conversational Interaction

Chapter 1 A Simplest Systematics for the Organization of Turn Taking for Conversation

Chapter 2 Identity Negotiations in Conversation

Chapter 3 Compliment Responses: Notes on the Co-Operation of Multiple Constraints

Chapter 4 On the Achievement of a Series of Stories

Chapter 5 The Recommencement of a Meeting as a Member's Accomplishment

Chapter 6 Some Sequential Negotiations in Conversation: Unexpanded and Expanded Versions of Projected Action Sequences

Chapter 7 On a Conversational Environment for Equivocality

Chapter 8 Amplitude Shift: A Mechanism for the Affiliation of Utterances in Conversational Interaction

Chapter 9 Sequential Aspects of Storytelling in Conversation

Chapter 10 Some Technical Considerations of a Dirty Joke

References

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483272665

About the Editor

Jim Schenkein

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.