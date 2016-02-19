Studies in the Organization of Conversational Interaction
1st Edition
Description
Studies in the Organization of Conversational Interaction examines the different features of conversational interaction, which reflect a vigorous research paradigm for the study of natural conversations. This book discusses the naturally occurring interactions that have been recorder and transcribed.
Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the turn-taking system for conversation and explains that the organization of taking turns at talk is one type of organization operative in conversation. This text then discusses encounters with strangers that only conduct their business under the auspices of their official identity relations. Other chapters consider the production of compliment responses, which are sensitive to the cooperation of multiple constraint systems. This book discusses as well the conversational activity of telling stories and listening to stories. The final chapter deals with an analysis of a dirty joke.
This book is a valuable resource for sociologists, conversationalists, linguists, grammarians, and anthropologists.
Table of Contents
List Of Contributors
Explanation Of Transcript Notation
Sketch of an Analytic Mentality for the Study of Conversational Interaction
Chapter 1 A Simplest Systematics for the Organization of Turn Taking for Conversation
Chapter 2 Identity Negotiations in Conversation
Chapter 3 Compliment Responses: Notes on the Co-Operation of Multiple Constraints
Chapter 4 On the Achievement of a Series of Stories
Chapter 5 The Recommencement of a Meeting as a Member's Accomplishment
Chapter 6 Some Sequential Negotiations in Conversation: Unexpanded and Expanded Versions of Projected Action Sequences
Chapter 7 On a Conversational Environment for Equivocality
Chapter 8 Amplitude Shift: A Mechanism for the Affiliation of Utterances in Conversational Interaction
Chapter 9 Sequential Aspects of Storytelling in Conversation
Chapter 10 Some Technical Considerations of a Dirty Joke
