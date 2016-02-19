Studies in Neurolinguistics
1st Edition
Studies in Neurolinguistics, Volume 2 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of neurolinguistics, which represent a synthesis of the brain sciences, the behavioral sciences, and the clinical sciences. This book discusses the interesting problems of neurolinguistics.
Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of neurolinguistic analysis of a rare form of language impairment identified as mixed transcortical aphasia. This text then explains spoken language, reading ability, and writing ability in terms of both psychological and linguistic measures. Other chapters consider a theoretical discussion with supporting evidence which concludes that there is a common relationship between sequential movements of the upper limbs and verbal expression. This book discusses as well the linguistic properties of the right hemisphere and the nonlinguistic properties of the left hemisphere. The final chapter deals with analyzing evidence on cerebral localization and the linguistic features of the alexias.
This book is a valuable resource for clinical neurologists, psychologists, and speech pathologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volumes 1 and 3
1 A Case of the Isolation of the Language Function
Introduction and Case History
General Behavior
Analysis of Linguistic Abilities
Neurolinguistic Implications
References
2 The Language Performance of the Oral Deaf
Terminology Overview
The Spoken Language of the Oral Deaf
The Reading Levels of the Oral Deaf
The Written Language of the Oral Deaf
Cerebral Dominance
Summary
References
3 Neurolinguistic Analysis of Jargonaphasia and Jargonagraphia
Terminology and Conventions
Jargon in Conduction Aphasia
Jargon in Wernicke's Aphasia Proper—Type I
Jargon in Wernicke's Aphasia—Type II
Jargon in Wernicke's Aphasia—Type III
Jargon in Broca's Aphasia
Jargon as a Selection Disorder
References
4 The Neural Basis of Language Qua Gesture
The Relation Between Manual Skill and Speech Lateralization in the Brain
The Association of Hand Movements with Speaking
The Association of Apraxic Disorders with Left-Hemisphere Lesions
The Association of Disorders of Manual Communication in the Deaf with Left-Hemisphere Damage
Discussion
Summary
References
5 Cerebral Asymmetry
Properties of the Left Hemisphere
Properties of the Right Hemisphere
The Competition Hypothesis
Hemisphericity
References
6 Linguistic Performance in the Short-Term following Cerebral Commissurotomy
Introduction
Summary of the Status Acutely following Commissurotomy
A Representative Case of Postcommissurotomy Mutism, Dyspraxia, and Anomia
Mutism after Complete Commissural Section: Further Examples
The Acute Postoperative Course in a Patient with Previous Right Temporal Lobectomy
A Case of Partial Section: E.F.L.
Discussion
Summary
References
7 Spatial Abilities
Some Definitions
The Rationale for the Emphasis on Vision
Orientation of the Chapter
The Visual Systems
Behavioral Evidence for Two Visual Systems
Modality Interactions
A Change in Emphasis
Summary
References
8 Neurolinguistic Research on Reading Disorders Resulting from Left Hemisphere Lesions: Aphasic and "Pure" Alexia
Historical Introduction
Current Problems
Studies of Series of Cases
Neurosurgical Results
Problems of Localization and the Disconnection Syndrome
The Neurolinguistic Approach to Alexia
The Role of Perceptuomotor Difficulties in Reading Disorders
A Neurolinguistic Study of a Series of Patients with Left-Hemisphere Lesions
Summary
Appendix
References
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265407