Studies in Neurolinguistics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127463025, 9781483265407

Studies in Neurolinguistics

1st Edition

Editors: Haiganoosh Whitaker Harry A Whitaker
eBook ISBN: 9781483265407
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1976
Page Count: 350
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Studies in Neurolinguistics, Volume 2 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of neurolinguistics, which represent a synthesis of the brain sciences, the behavioral sciences, and the clinical sciences. This book discusses the interesting problems of neurolinguistics.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of neurolinguistic analysis of a rare form of language impairment identified as mixed transcortical aphasia. This text then explains spoken language, reading ability, and writing ability in terms of both psychological and linguistic measures. Other chapters consider a theoretical discussion with supporting evidence which concludes that there is a common relationship between sequential movements of the upper limbs and verbal expression. This book discusses as well the linguistic properties of the right hemisphere and the nonlinguistic properties of the left hemisphere. The final chapter deals with analyzing evidence on cerebral localization and the linguistic features of the alexias.

This book is a valuable resource for clinical neurologists, psychologists, and speech pathologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volumes 1 and 3

1 A Case of the Isolation of the Language Function

Introduction and Case History

General Behavior

Analysis of Linguistic Abilities

Neurolinguistic Implications

References

2 The Language Performance of the Oral Deaf

Terminology Overview

The Spoken Language of the Oral Deaf

The Reading Levels of the Oral Deaf

The Written Language of the Oral Deaf

Cerebral Dominance

Summary

References

3 Neurolinguistic Analysis of Jargonaphasia and Jargonagraphia

Terminology and Conventions

Jargon in Conduction Aphasia

Jargon in Wernicke's Aphasia Proper—Type I

Jargon in Wernicke's Aphasia—Type II

Jargon in Wernicke's Aphasia—Type III

Jargon in Broca's Aphasia

Jargon as a Selection Disorder

References

4 The Neural Basis of Language Qua Gesture

The Relation Between Manual Skill and Speech Lateralization in the Brain

The Association of Hand Movements with Speaking

The Association of Apraxic Disorders with Left-Hemisphere Lesions

The Association of Disorders of Manual Communication in the Deaf with Left-Hemisphere Damage

Discussion

Summary

References

5 Cerebral Asymmetry

Properties of the Left Hemisphere

Properties of the Right Hemisphere

The Competition Hypothesis

Hemisphericity

References

6 Linguistic Performance in the Short-Term following Cerebral Commissurotomy

Introduction

Summary of the Status Acutely following Commissurotomy

A Representative Case of Postcommissurotomy Mutism, Dyspraxia, and Anomia

Mutism after Complete Commissural Section: Further Examples

The Acute Postoperative Course in a Patient with Previous Right Temporal Lobectomy

A Case of Partial Section: E.F.L.

Discussion

Summary

References

7 Spatial Abilities

Some Definitions

The Rationale for the Emphasis on Vision

Orientation of the Chapter

The Visual Systems

Behavioral Evidence for Two Visual Systems

Modality Interactions

A Change in Emphasis

Summary

References

8 Neurolinguistic Research on Reading Disorders Resulting from Left Hemisphere Lesions: Aphasic and "Pure" Alexia

Historical Introduction

Current Problems

Studies of Series of Cases

Neurosurgical Results

Problems of Localization and the Disconnection Syndrome

The Neurolinguistic Approach to Alexia

The Role of Perceptuomotor Difficulties in Reading Disorders

A Neurolinguistic Study of a Series of Patients with Left-Hemisphere Lesions

Summary

Appendix

References

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483265407

About the Editor

Haiganoosh Whitaker

Harry A Whitaker

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.