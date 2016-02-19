Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444895585, 9781483100975

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 10

1st Edition

Stereoselective Synthesis (Part F)

Editors: Atta-ur- Rahman
eBook ISBN: 9781483100975
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444895585
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 1992
Page Count: 730
Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Contributors

Studies on the Synthesis of Cembranes

Stereoselective Synthesis of Vitamin D

Synthesis of Isoquinolinequinone Antibiotics

Extended Conjugate Addition Reactions: The Synthesis and Nucleophilic Addition Chemistry of Polyunsaturated Carbonyl Compounds

Recent Developments in the Synthesis of Medium Ring Ethers

The Didemnins: Biological Properties, Chemistry and Total Synthesis

Natural Products Synthesis Based on Novel Ring Transformation

Recent Developments in C-Glycoside Synthesis

Natural Product Synthesis Starting with Carbohydrates Based on the Claisen Rearrangement Protocol

The Synthesis of Blood Group I and I Active Oligosaccharides

Glycosidase and Glycosyltransferase Inhibitors

Synthesis of Oxetanocin, Novel Nucleoside Containing An Oxetane Ring, And Its Carbocyclic Analogues

Biomimetic Synthesis of Macrocyclic Oligopeptides Having Isodityrosine and Related Units

Asymmetric Synthesis of Chiral Alkaloids Using Chiral Sulfur Reagents

Description

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 10: Stereoselective Synthesis (Part F) is a collection of articles about studies on important organic molecules. The book covers studies such as that on the synthesis of cembranes as well as its natural occurrence and bioactivity; the stereoselective synthesis of Vitamin D; the synthesis of isoquinolinequinone antibiotics; and the nucleophilic addition chemistry of polyunsaturated carbonyl compounds. Also covered in the book are subjects such as developments in the synthesis of medium ring ethers; the biological properties, chemistry, and synthesis of didemnins; and natural products synthesis based on novel ring transformation.

The text is recommended for organic chemists who would like to know more about the progresses in the study of important organic molecules and their implications in different fields.

Reviews

"...each chapter is well-written and extensively referenced." --Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
"...is a valuable collection of recent synthetic endeavors for organic chemists who find the strategy and execution of a total synthesis appealing and interesting." --Journal of the American Chemical Society
"...maintains the high standard of the earlier volumes. The chapters are well-written, have good, clear structures, and the final products reflect a characteristically well produced volume." --International Journal of Pharmacognosy
"...the chapters are impressively up-to-date, with many literature references." --Fitoterapia

About the Editors

Atta-ur- Rahman Editor

Atta-ur-Rahman, FRS, D.Phil., TI, SI HI, NI, is a leading scientist and scholar in the field of organic chemistry from Pakistan, especially renowned for his research in the various areas relating to natural product chemistry. With over 909 publications in the field of his expertise including 116 books largely published by leading publishers in Europe and USA and 27 patents, he is also credited for reviving the higher education and research practices in Pakistan.

Prof. Rahman was elected as Fellow of Royal Society (London) in July 2006 thereby becoming one of the 4 scientists from the Muslim world to have ever won this honor in the last 350 years when the Royal Society was established. He is also the only scientist from the Muslim world to have been conferred the UNESCO Science Prize in 1999.[11] He has been conferred honorary doctorate degrees by many universities including the degree of Doctor of Science (Sc.D.) by Cambridge University (UK) (1987) and an Honorary degree of Doctor of Education by Coventry University UK in November 2007. He was elected Honorary Life Fellow of Kings College, Cambridge University, UK in 2007. Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was conferred the TWAS Prize for Institution Building in Durban, South Africa in October 2009 in recognition of his contributions for bringing about revolutionary changes in the higher education sector in Pakistan. He was awarded the Engro Excellence Award in Science & Technology 2011 for meritorious contributions.

He is President of Network of Academies of Sciences of Islamic Countries (NASIC) and the Vice-President (Central & South Asia) of the Academy of Sciences for the Developing World (TWAS) Council, and Foreign Fellow of Korean Academy of Sciences. Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was the President of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (2003–06), and was again elected President of Pakistan Academy of Sciences in January 2011.

He was the Federal Minister for Science and Technology (14 March 2000 – 20 November 2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002) and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. The Austrian government also honoured him with its highest civil award ("Das Große Goldene Ehrenzeichen am Bande", 2007) in recognition of his eminent contributions.

Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was the Coordinator General of COMSTECH, an OIC Ministerial Committee comprising the 57 Ministers of Science & Technology from 57 OIC member countries during 1996-2012. He is also the Patron of International Centre of Chemical and Biological Sciences (which comprises a number of institutes, including the Hussain Ebrahim Jamal Research Institute of Chemistry and the Dr. Panjwani Center of Molecular Medicine and Drug Development) at Karachi University.

He established a research center on Genomics in Karachi University. In recognition of the eminent contributions of Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, a number of institutions have been named after him within and outside Pakistan. These include a natural product chemistry institute (Atta-ur-Rahman Research Institute of Natural Product Discovery, RiND) at the University of Technology Mara in Malaysia, Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences at National University of Science & Technology in Islamabad, and Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Building at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi. The Academy of Sciences in the Developing World (TWAS) based in Trieste, Italy has introduced a Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Prize in Chemistry to a scientist from the developing world each year. The Prize carries a cash award of $ 5,000 and a Certificate.

