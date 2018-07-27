Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 58
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Plant Lectins: Bioactivities and Bioapplications
2. The Role of NADP(H) Oxidase Inhibition and its Implications in Cardiovascular Disease Management using Natural Plants Products
3. The Current and Potential Therapeutic uses of Parthenolide
4. Caged Garcinia Xanthones: Synthetic Studies and Pharmacophore Evaluation
5. Phytoestrogens as Potential Therapeutic Agents for The Treatment of Anxiety and Affective Disorders
6. Applications of Flavonoids, with an emphasis on Hesperidin, as Anticancer Pro-Drugs: Phytotherapy as an alternative to Chemotherapy
7. Augmented Cell Signaling by Natural Polyphenols and Flavonoids: Insights into Cancer Cell Remodeling and Prevention
8. Beneficial Effects of Anthocyanin from Natural Products On Lifestyle-Related Diseases Through Inhibition of Protease Activities
9. Quercetin: Pro-Oxidant Effect and Apoptosis in Cancer
10. Bioactive Components of Saffron and their Pharmacological Properties
11. Anthraquinones: An Overview
12. The Genus Hymenaea (Fabaceae): A Chemical and Pharmacological Review
13. Phenolic Acids from Plants; Extraction and Application to Human Health
14. Cannabidiol (CBD) in Refractory Epilepsy
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 58, covers the synthesis, testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting edge accounts of fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to rapidly isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development in the pharmaceutical industry.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers, particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 27th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444640567
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444640598
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
