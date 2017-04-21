Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 53
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Pharmacology and Structure-Activity Relationship of Natural Products With Psychoactive Effects From Salvia divinorum, Mitragyna speciosa, and Ayahuasca
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Psychoactive Principle and Related Pharmacology of S. divinorum, M. speciosa, and Ayahuasca
- Structure-Activity Relationship of Salvinorin A, Mitragynine, and DMT
Chapter 2: Recent Developments on the Synthesis and Applications of Betulin and Betulinic Acid Derivatives as Therapeutic Agents
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Functionalization at the C28 Position
- Functionalization at the C20 Alkene Site
- Functionalization of the A-Ring
- Functionalization of the E-Ring
- Acknowledgements
Chapter 3: Synthetic Approaches to the Naturally Occurring Anticancer Amaryllidaceae Alkaloids trans-dihydrolycoricidine and trans-dihydronarciclasine
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Synthetic Structure-Activity Studies: Illumination of the Anticancer Amaryllidaceae Pharmacophore
- Summary of Strategies Toward the Total Synthesis of trans-dihydrolycoricidine 3
- Summary of Strategies Toward the Total Synthesis of trans-dihydronarciclasine 6
- Conclusions
Chapter 4: Total Synthesis of Schisandra Nortriterpenoids: History, Progress, and Perspective
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Synthesis of Schisandra Nortriterpenoids
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 5: Chemical Synthesis of Meridianins and Related Derivatives
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Synthesis of Meridianins
- 2000–2005
- 2006–2010
- 2011–2016
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
Chapter 6: Biologically Active Isothiocyanates: Protecting Plants and Healing Humans
- Abstract
- Introduction
- General Synthetic Methods
- Biologically Active ITCs
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
Chapter 7: Curcumin, a Multitarget Phytochemical: Challenges and Perspectives
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Curcumin Molecular Features
- Antitumor Activity
- Curcumin Antioxidant Activity
- Curcumin Anti-HIV
- Antifungal Activity
- Curcumin Analogs
- Nanotechnological Approaches to Curcumin Delivery
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8: Bioactive Coumarins and Xanthones From Calophyllum Genus and Analysis of Their Druglikeness and Toxicological Properties
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Botanical Background of Calophyllum Genus
- Chemistry of Calophyllum Genus
- Chemoinformatics and Toxicoinformatics in Natural Products and Drug Discovery
- Molecular Properties of Coumarins and Xanthones From Calophyllum Species
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix
Chapter 9: Structure and Biological Functions of d-Glucans and Their Applications
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Relationship Between Glucan Structure and Immunomodulatory Activity
- Relationship Between Glucan Structure and Antioxidant Activity
- Commercial Glucans: Technology Applications and Health Benefits
- Applications of Glucans in Food Products
- Applications of Glucans in Cosmetics
- Potential Applications of Glucans in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Sectors
- Applications of Glucans in Other Sectors
- Advances and Future Perspectives of Glucans
Chapter 10: Chemistry, Bioactivity, and the Structure-Activity Relationship of Cephalotaxine-Type Alkaloids From Cephalotaxus sp.
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Chemistry
- Bioactivity
- Synthesis
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter 11: Analysis of the Protein Binding Sites for Thiamin and Its Derivatives to Elucidate the Molecular Mechanisms of the Noncoenzyme Action of Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Overview of the Naturally Occurring Thiamin Compounds and Their Metabolism
- Pharmacological Forms of Thiamin and Their Target Proteins and Pathways
- Thiamin Antagonists
- Noncanonical Thiamin-Binding Proteins
- Analysis of Protein Binding Sites for Thiamin and Derivatives
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 53, covers the synthesis, testing, and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts of the fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis, and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products.
Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry that are discussed and highlighted in this series.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 21st April 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444639301
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444639363
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.