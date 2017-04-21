COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444639301, 9780444639363

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 53

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editor: Atta-ur Rahman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444639301
eBook ISBN: 9780444639363
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st April 2017
Page Count: 454
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
317.23
270.00
295.00
221.25
235.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
412.68
235.00
295.00
221.25
270.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Pharmacology and Structure-Activity Relationship of Natural Products With Psychoactive Effects From Salvia divinorum, Mitragyna speciosa, and Ayahuasca

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Psychoactive Principle and Related Pharmacology of S. divinorum, M. speciosa, and Ayahuasca
  • Structure-Activity Relationship of Salvinorin A, Mitragynine, and DMT

Chapter 2: Recent Developments on the Synthesis and Applications of Betulin and Betulinic Acid Derivatives as Therapeutic Agents

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Functionalization at the C28 Position
  • Functionalization at the C20 Alkene Site
  • Functionalization of the A-Ring
  • Functionalization of the E-Ring
  • Acknowledgements

Chapter 3: Synthetic Approaches to the Naturally Occurring Anticancer Amaryllidaceae Alkaloids trans-dihydrolycoricidine and trans-dihydronarciclasine

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Synthetic Structure-Activity Studies: Illumination of the Anticancer Amaryllidaceae Pharmacophore
  • Summary of Strategies Toward the Total Synthesis of trans-dihydrolycoricidine 3
  • Summary of Strategies Toward the Total Synthesis of trans-dihydronarciclasine 6
  • Conclusions

Chapter 4: Total Synthesis of Schisandra Nortriterpenoids: History, Progress, and Perspective

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Synthesis of Schisandra Nortriterpenoids
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 5: Chemical Synthesis of Meridianins and Related Derivatives

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Synthesis of Meridianins
  • 2000–2005
  • 2006–2010
  • 2011–2016
  • Conclusion
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter 6: Biologically Active Isothiocyanates: Protecting Plants and Healing Humans

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • General Synthetic Methods
  • Biologically Active ITCs
  • Conclusions
  • Acknowledgements

Chapter 7: Curcumin, a Multitarget Phytochemical: Challenges and Perspectives

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Curcumin Molecular Features
  • Antitumor Activity
  • Curcumin Antioxidant Activity
  • Curcumin Anti-HIV
  • Antifungal Activity
  • Curcumin Analogs
  • Nanotechnological Approaches to Curcumin Delivery
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8: Bioactive Coumarins and Xanthones From Calophyllum Genus and Analysis of Their Druglikeness and Toxicological Properties

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Botanical Background of Calophyllum Genus
  • Chemistry of Calophyllum Genus
  • Chemoinformatics and Toxicoinformatics in Natural Products and Drug Discovery
  • Molecular Properties of Coumarins and Xanthones From Calophyllum Species
  • Conclusions
  • Acknowledgments
  • Appendix

Chapter 9: Structure and Biological Functions of d-Glucans and Their Applications

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Relationship Between Glucan Structure and Immunomodulatory Activity
  • Relationship Between Glucan Structure and Antioxidant Activity
  • Commercial Glucans: Technology Applications and Health Benefits
  • Applications of Glucans in Food Products
  • Applications of Glucans in Cosmetics
  • Potential Applications of Glucans in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Sectors
  • Applications of Glucans in Other Sectors
  • Advances and Future Perspectives of Glucans

Chapter 10: Chemistry, Bioactivity, and the Structure-Activity Relationship of Cephalotaxine-Type Alkaloids From Cephalotaxus sp.

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Chemistry
  • Bioactivity
  • Synthesis
  • Concluding Remarks
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter 11: Analysis of the Protein Binding Sites for Thiamin and Its Derivatives to Elucidate the Molecular Mechanisms of the Noncoenzyme Action of Thiamin (Vitamin B1)

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Overview of the Naturally Occurring Thiamin Compounds and Their Metabolism
  • Pharmacological Forms of Thiamin and Their Target Proteins and Pathways
  • Thiamin Antagonists
  • Noncanonical Thiamin-Binding Proteins
  • Analysis of Protein Binding Sites for Thiamin and Derivatives
  • Conclusions
  • Acknowledgment

Description

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 53, covers the synthesis, testing, and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts of the fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis, and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products.

Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry that are discussed and highlighted in this series.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
  • Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
  • Presents sources of new pharmacophores

Readership

Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers

Details

No. of pages:
454
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
21st April 2017
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444639301
eBook ISBN:
9780444639363

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor

Atta-ur Rahman

Atta-ur Rahman

Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.