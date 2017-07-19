COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444639295, 9780444639356

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 54

1st Edition

Bioactive Natural Products

Editor: Atta-ur Rahman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444639295
eBook ISBN: 9780444639356
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th July 2017
Page Count: 428
Table of Contents

1. A Conserved Family of DNA-Binding Peptides as New Potential Natural Antitumor Agents
2. Recent Advances in the Chemistry of Natural and Semisynthetic Topoisomerase I/II Inhibitors
3. Hopanoids in Cyanobacteria Biomass and Related Samples
4. Antibacterial Potential of Diterpenoids
5. Chemistry and Bioactivity of ent-Kaurene Diterpenoids
6. Bioactive Compounds from Microalgae: Current Development and Prospects
7. Tabernaemontana Species: Promising Sources of New Useful Drugs
8. Plant-derived Anti-Diabetic Compounds Obtained from African Medicinal Plants: A Short Review
9. Homoisoflavonoids: Occurrence, Biosynthesis and Biological Activity
10. Anticancer Curcumin: Natural Analogues and Structure-Activity Relationship

Description

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 54, covers the synthesis, testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting edge accounts of the fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products.

Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
  • Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
  • Presents sources of new pharmacophores
  • Offers an essential resource for researchers and engineers working in natural products and medicinal chemistry

Readership

Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor

Atta-ur Rahman

Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan

