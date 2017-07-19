Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 54
1st Edition
Bioactive Natural Products
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. A Conserved Family of DNA-Binding Peptides as New Potential Natural Antitumor Agents
2. Recent Advances in the Chemistry of Natural and Semisynthetic Topoisomerase I/II Inhibitors
3. Hopanoids in Cyanobacteria Biomass and Related Samples
4. Antibacterial Potential of Diterpenoids
5. Chemistry and Bioactivity of ent-Kaurene Diterpenoids
6. Bioactive Compounds from Microalgae: Current Development and Prospects
7. Tabernaemontana Species: Promising Sources of New Useful Drugs
8. Plant-derived Anti-Diabetic Compounds Obtained from African Medicinal Plants: A Short Review
9. Homoisoflavonoids: Occurrence, Biosynthesis and Biological Activity
10. Anticancer Curcumin: Natural Analogues and Structure-Activity Relationship
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 54, covers the synthesis, testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting edge accounts of the fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products.
Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
- Offers an essential resource for researchers and engineers working in natural products and medicinal chemistry
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444639295
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444639356
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.