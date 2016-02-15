Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 47
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Topoisomerase I Inhibitors Derived from Natural Products: Structure–Activity Relationships and Antitumor Potency
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- Introduction
- New camptothecin derivatives
- Indolocarbazoles
- Evodiamine and its derivatives
- Lamellarins
- Wakayin and tsitsikammamine derivatives
- Topopyrones
- Berberines
- Other natural products
- Concluding remarks
- Chapter 2: Isolation and Identification of Enediynes and Cycloaromatized Derivatives
- Abstract
- Introduction
- From the producing organism to the product
- Isolation: the relevance of the selected bioassay
- Isolation and purification of chromoprotein enediynes
- Apoproteins and self-resistance
- Isolation and purification of nonchromoprotein enediynes
- Natural enediynes: the discovery of a new chemical entity
- Artifacts and stability of nine-membered enediynes
- Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 3: Natural Substances from Higher Plants as Potential Anti-MRSA Agents
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Methods for evaluating antimicrobial activity of plant extracts
- Anti-MRSA activity of honey
- Anti-MRSA activity of propolis
- Prospects for applying honey and propolis in clinical practice
- Essential oils
- Overview of anti-MRSA activity of selected plant extracts, as well as their isolated compounds
- Conclusions and future outlook for natural compounds as anti-MRSA agents
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 4: Multitargeted Bioactive Materials of Plants in the Curcuma Genus and Related Compounds: Recent Advances
- Abstract
- Introduction
- C. amada Roxb
- C. caesia Roxb
- C. comosa Roxb
- C. aromatica Salisb
- C. xanthorrhiza Roxb
- C. zedoaria Roscoe
- Ezhu: C. wenyujin Y.H. Chen et C. Ling, Curcuma phaeocaulis Valeton, C. kwangsiensis S.G. Lee et C.F. Liang
- Closing remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 5: Novel Diarylheptanoids and Metabolism and Bioavailablity of Curcumin
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Curcumin
- Metabolism
- Microbial metabolism
- Degradation and oxidized metabolites of curcumin
- Improving oral bioavailability
- Curcumin nanoparticles in cancer chemoprevention
- Bioavailability in the brain
- Toxicity
- Conclusions and future directions
- Chapter 6: Antiulcerogenic Compounds Isolated From Medicinal Plants
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Classes of drugs used in antiulcer therapy
- Isolated compounds from natural sources
- Concluding remarks
- Chapter 7: The Total Synthesis of (−)-Tetrodotoxin: A Historical Account
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- Introduction
- The synthesis of racemic tetrodotoxin – Kishi group (1972)
- Synthesis of enantiomerically pure (−)-tetrodotoxin – Isobe group (2003)
- Synthesis of enantiomerically pure (−)-tetrodotoxin – Du Bois group (2003)
- Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 8: Chiral Acyclic PNA Modifications: Synthesis and Properties
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Synthesis of PNA monomers
- Estimation of the enantiomeric purity of PNA monomers and oligomers
- Synthesis of chiral PNA oligomers
- Properties of chiral PNAs
- Applications of chiral PNAs
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 9: Marine-Derived Fungi: Source of Biologically Potent and Novel Compounds
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Marine fungi–invertebrate association
- Bioactivities of marine fungal metabolites and medicinal potentials
- Metabolites from marine-derived fungi (2010–14)
- Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 10: Recent Advances in the Chemistry and Chemical Biology of Quorum-Sensing Pheromones and Microbial Hormones
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Autoinducer-2
- N-Acylhomoserine lactones
- CAI-1 family
- QS pheromone of Bacillus subtilis (ComX pheromones)
- QS pheromones of Pseudomonas aeruginosa
- Diffusible signal factors
- Diffusible extracellular factor
- Phytophthora mating hormones
- Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 11: Exogenous and Endogenous Mediators of Oxygen Metabolism: Alternatives for Chemical and Biological Activity
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Oxidative stress: definition and contemporary issues
- Biomarkers of oxidative stress
- Overlapping biochemical and physiological functions of endogenous and exogenous bioactive compounds
- Oxidative impact versus antioxidant propensity of bioactive substances and media
- Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 12: Recent Advances for Synthesis of Scyphostatin and Utilization of Oxabicyclo[2.2.1]Heptene Toward Ethyl Shikimate
- Abstract
- Chapter 13: Isolation, Total Synthesis, and Biological Activities of 1-Aminocyclopropane-1-Carboxylic Acid (ACC) Containing Natural Compounds
- Abstract
- Introduction
- 1-Aminocyclopropanecarboxylic Acid (1)
- ACC-containing natural products
- 2-Substituted ACC analogs in natural products
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Subject Index
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry contains the latest articles written by leading authorities in their respective fields of research, presenting current frontiers and future guidelines for research based on important discoveries made in the field of bioactive natural products. It is an invaluable resource for anyone working in natural product and medicinal chemistry.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers, particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 15th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444636034
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444636119
About the Series Volume Editor
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
