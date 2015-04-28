Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 46
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1: A Review of the Ecological Role of Chemical Defenses in Facilitating Biological Invasion by Marine Benthic Organisms
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Could chemical compounds be affecting ecological interactions between NIS and native species? A relationship between resource allocation and chemical defense theories
- Evolution of chemical defense between specialists and generalists
- Biological control: an alternative for chemically well defended marine NIS?
- Present and future perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 2: Rational Approach to the Design of Bioactive Peptidomimetics: Recent Developments in Opioid Agonist Peptides
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- Introduction
- The use of peptides in drug therapy
- Rational design of peptidomimetic ligands for opioid receptors
- Future perspectives and conclusions
- Chapter 3: Structure–Activity Relationships in the Host-Defense Antimicrobial Peptides Defensins
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Early studies
- Effect of amino acid substitutions on the structure and function of native defensins
- Full-length and truncated analogs of defensins
- Effect of salts on antibacterial activity of defensins
- Interaction with model membranes and components of bacterial cell surface
- Other activities of defensins
- Therapeutic potential of defensins
- Conclusions and perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: Developments in the Synthesis of 3-Acyltetramic Acid Natural Products
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Biosynthesis of 3-acyltetramic acid natural products
- Syntheses of 3-acyltetramic acid natural products
- Other recent developments
- Brief conclusion
- Chapter 5: Bioactive Alkaloids of Hallucinogenic Mushrooms
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Chemical classes of alkaloids found in mushrooms
- Analytical methods used for alkaloids isolation and detection
- Biosynthesis of isoxazoles
- Biosynthesis of tryptamine alkaloids in mushroom
- Biological activity and psychopharmacological effects
- Biomedical importance of mushrooms’ isoxazoles and indoles
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 6: Steroidal Conjugates: Synthesis, Spectroscopic, and Biological Studies
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Synthesis of steroid conjugates as drugs
- Synthesis of steroid conjugates as ionophores
- Synthesis of steroid-alkaloid, steroid-purine and steroid-pyrimidine conjugates
- Synthesis of steroid conjugates with 1,2,3-triazole rings by “click chemistry”
- Synthesis of others type conjugates
- Synthesis of molecular pockets, umbrellas, and quasi podands from steroids
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 7: Recent Developments in the Synthesis of the Flavors and Fragrances of Terpenoid Origin
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Monoterpenes
- Sesquiterpenes
- Norisoprenoids
- Concluding remarks
- Chapter 8: Recent Developments on the Synthesis and Applications of Natural Products-Inspired Spirooxindole Frameworks
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Cycloaddition route to spirooxindoles
- Organocatalyzed synthesis of spirooxindoles
- Metal-catalyzed approach toward spirooxindoles
- Spirooxindole synthesis based on multicomponent reactions
- Miscellaneous methods toward the synthesis of spirooxindoles
- Synthesis of naturally occurring spirooxindoles and related derivatives
- Spirooxindoles with biological activity
- Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 9: Alkaloids: A Source of Anticancer Agents from Nature
- Abstract
- Glossary
- Introduction
- Different class of marine alkaloids
- Pyrrole alkaloids
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 10: Recent Advances in the Chemistry and Biology of Natural Dimeric Quinones
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Bianthraquinones
- Binaphthoquinones
- Synthesis of bianthraquinones
- Synthetic studies toward binaphthoquinones
- Biosynthesis
- Biological Activities
- Summary
- Chapter 11: Phytomelatonin: Searching for Plants with High Levels for Use as a Natural Nutraceutical
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Physiological action of melatonin in mammals and its related diseases
- Antioxidant properties of melatonin
- Determination of phytomelatonin
- Physiological roles of phytomelatonin
- Levels of phytomelatonin in plants
- Possible intervention trials to obtain phytomelatonin-enriched plants
- Intake of phytomelatonin and other plant indoles
- Conclusions
- Index
Description
Natural products present in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures, which are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up to the pharmaceutical industry exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development. The series covers all of the above as well as the synthesis, testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products.
With articles written by leading authorities in their respective fields of research, Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 46 presents current frontiers and future guidelines for research based on important discoveries made in the field of bioactive natural products. It is a valuable resource for all those working in natural product and medicinal chemistry.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers, particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 28th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444634627
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444634696
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editor
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.