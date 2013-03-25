Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 39
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Bioprospecting in the Berkeley Pit: The Use of Signal Transduction Enzyme Inhibition Assays to Isolate Bioactive Secondary Metabolites from the Extremophilic Fungi of an Acid Mine Waste Lake
Bioprospecting in an EPA Superfund Site
Use of Signal Transduction Enzymes in Drug Discovery
Isolation of Secondary Metabolites
The Induced Inflammasome Assay
Conclusions
Chapter 2. Natural and Synthetic Chalcones: Tools for the Study of Targets of Action—Insulin Secretagogue or Insulin Mimetic?
Chapter 3. Natural Matrix Metalloproteinase Inhibitors: Leads from Herbal Resources
Discussion and Conclusion
Chapter 4. Materials Science and Engineering of Mucin: A New Aspect of Mucin Chemistry
Mucins in Humans and Other Mammals
Physicochemical Investigations on Mucins
Mucin Chemistry
Structural Aspects of Mucin
Glycoforms of Mucin
Roadmap of Mucin Chemistry
Artificial Mucins
Jellyfish Mucin
Conclusion
Chapter 5. Recent Advances in the Synthetic Studies of Pestalotiopsin A and Related Caryophyllene-Type Sesquiterpenoids
Synthetic Studies of Pestalotiopsin A Reported by the Procter Group
Synthetic Studies of Pestalotiopsin A Reported by the Paquette Group
Total Synthesis of Both Enantiomers of Pestalotiopsin A Completed by the Tadano Group
Biological Activities of Pestalotiopsin A and Related Compounds
Chapter 6. Emerging Targets in the Bioactivity of Ellipticines and Derivatives
Interaction with DNA
Topoisomerase II Inhibition
Biooxidation
Cell-Cycle Effects of Ellipticine
Cellular Uptake and Localization of Ellipticine Derivatives
Clinical Trials
Conclusions
Chapter 7. Bioactive Natural Products from Enantiomeric Carvones
Syntheses with Retention of the Isopropenyl Group
Syntheses with Modification of the Isopropenyl Group Without Fragmentation of Parent Skeleton
Syntheses Where the Methylcyclohexane Fragment Is Retained
Syntheses via Cyclomutation Reactions
Syntheses via Fragmentation of the Cyclohexanone Ring
Conclusions
Chapter 8. Plant Polyphenols: Recent Advances in Epidemiological Research and Other Studies on Cancer Prevention
Structure–Activity Relationships, Antioxidant, and Anticarcinogenic Activities
Dietary Polyphenols and Anticancer Properties
Chemical Families of Polyphenols as Anticancer Agents
Flavonoids as Anticancer Agents
Flavonoids: In Vitro and In Vivo Studies for Anticancer Activity
Epidemiological Studies for the Association of Risk Reduction of Tumors and Increased of Dietary Flavonoid Intake
Other Polyphenolic Chemical Families: Stilbenes, Anthocyanins, and Chalcones
Phytoalexins Stilbenes and Trans-Resveratrol as Anticancer Agents
Anthocyanins as Anticancer Agents
Chalcones as Anticancer Agents
Clinical Trials for Anticancer Activity of the Most Promising Plant Polyphenols
Conclusions
Chapter 9. Bioprospection of Potential Trypanocidal Drugs: A Scientific Literature Survey over the Period 2000—2010
Methods
Results
Discussion
Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10. Accumulation of Potential Pharmaceutically Relevant Lichen Metabolites in Lichens and Cultured Lichen Symbionts
Introduction and Background
Polyketide-Type Lichen Substances and their Origin
Macrocyclic Lactones
Polyketides
Shikimic or Pulvinic Acid Derivatives
Polysaccharides
Chapter 11. Plant-Derived Natural Products for the Treatment of Leishmaniasis
Leishmaniasis: Pathology and Pathogenesis
Leishmaniasis Treatment Modalities
Plant Natural Products for Treatment of Leishmaniasis
Future Trends and Opportunities of Plant-Derived Antileishmanial Products
Chapter 12. Development and Discovery Avenues in Bioactive Natural Products for Glycemic Novel Therapeutics
Diabetes Mellitus
Bioactive Natural Products with Antidiabetic Activity
Anthocyanidins: Flavylium Cation Derivatives
Bioactive Natural Antioxidants as Beneficial Antidiabetic Agents
Natural Bioactive Products Acting Through Various Signaling Pathways of DM
Conclusion
Index
Description
Natural products present in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures, which are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up to the pharmaceutical industry exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development. The series covers all of the above as well as the synthesis, testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products.
Key Features
- Describes the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- A valuable source for researchers in natural product and medicinal chemistry
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 25th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444626097
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444626158
About the Series Editors
Atta-ur- Rahman Series Editor
Atta-ur-Rahman, FRS, D.Phil., TI, SI HI, NI, is a leading scientist and scholar in the field of organic chemistry from Pakistan, especially renowned for his research in the various areas relating to natural product chemistry. With over 909 publications in the field of his expertise including 116 books largely published by leading publishers in Europe and USA and 27 patents, he is also credited for reviving the higher education and research practices in Pakistan.
Prof. Rahman was elected as Fellow of Royal Society (London) in July 2006 thereby becoming one of the 4 scientists from the Muslim world to have ever won this honor in the last 350 years when the Royal Society was established. He is also the only scientist from the Muslim world to have been conferred the UNESCO Science Prize in 1999.[11] He has been conferred honorary doctorate degrees by many universities including the degree of Doctor of Science (Sc.D.) by Cambridge University (UK) (1987) and an Honorary degree of Doctor of Education by Coventry University UK in November 2007. He was elected Honorary Life Fellow of Kings College, Cambridge University, UK in 2007. Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was conferred the TWAS Prize for Institution Building in Durban, South Africa in October 2009 in recognition of his contributions for bringing about revolutionary changes in the higher education sector in Pakistan. He was awarded the Engro Excellence Award in Science & Technology 2011 for meritorious contributions.
He is President of Network of Academies of Sciences of Islamic Countries (NASIC) and the Vice-President (Central & South Asia) of the Academy of Sciences for the Developing World (TWAS) Council, and Foreign Fellow of Korean Academy of Sciences. Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was the President of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (2003–06), and was again elected President of Pakistan Academy of Sciences in January 2011.
He was the Federal Minister for Science and Technology (14 March 2000 – 20 November 2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002) and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. The Austrian government also honoured him with its highest civil award ("Das Große Goldene Ehrenzeichen am Bande", 2007) in recognition of his eminent contributions.
Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was the Coordinator General of COMSTECH, an OIC Ministerial Committee comprising the 57 Ministers of Science & Technology from 57 OIC member countries during 1996-2012. He is also the Patron of International Centre of Chemical and Biological Sciences (which comprises a number of institutes, including the Hussain Ebrahim Jamal Research Institute of Chemistry and the Dr. Panjwani Center of Molecular Medicine and Drug Development) at Karachi University.
He established a research center on Genomics in Karachi University. In recognition of the eminent contributions of Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, a number of institutions have been named after him within and outside Pakistan. These include a natural product chemistry institute (Atta-ur-Rahman Research Institute of Natural Product Discovery, RiND) at the University of Technology Mara in Malaysia, Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences at National University of Science & Technology in Islamabad, and Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Building at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi. The Academy of Sciences in the Developing World (TWAS) based in Trieste, Italy has introduced a Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Prize in Chemistry to a scientist from the developing world each year. The Prize carries a cash award of $ 5,000 and a Certificate.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Karachi, Pakistan