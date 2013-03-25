Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444626158, 9780444626097

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 39

1st Edition

Series Editors: Atta-ur- Rahman
eBook ISBN: 9780444626097
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444626158
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th March 2013
Page Count: 504
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
295.00
250.75
180.00
153.00
317.23
269.65
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
295.00
250.75
180.00
153.00
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Bioprospecting in the Berkeley Pit: The Use of Signal Transduction Enzyme Inhibition Assays to Isolate Bioactive Secondary Metabolites from the Extremophilic Fungi of an Acid Mine Waste Lake

Abbreviations

Introduction

Bioprospecting in an EPA Superfund Site

Use of Signal Transduction Enzymes in Drug Discovery

Isolation of Secondary Metabolites

The Induced Inflammasome Assay

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 2. Natural and Synthetic Chalcones: Tools for the Study of Targets of Action—Insulin Secretagogue or Insulin Mimetic?

Abbreviations

Introduction

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 3. Natural Matrix Metalloproteinase Inhibitors: Leads from Herbal Resources

Abbreviations

Introduction

Discussion and Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 4. Materials Science and Engineering of Mucin: A New Aspect of Mucin Chemistry

Abbreviations

Introduction

Mucins in Humans and Other Mammals

Physicochemical Investigations on Mucins

Mucin Chemistry

Structural Aspects of Mucin

Glycoforms of Mucin

Roadmap of Mucin Chemistry

Artificial Mucins

Jellyfish Mucin

Conclusion

References

Chapter 5. Recent Advances in the Synthetic Studies of Pestalotiopsin A and Related Caryophyllene-Type Sesquiterpenoids

Abbreviations

Introduction

Synthetic Studies of Pestalotiopsin A Reported by the Procter Group

Synthetic Studies of Pestalotiopsin A Reported by the Paquette Group

Total Synthesis of Both Enantiomers of Pestalotiopsin A Completed by the Tadano Group

Biological Activities of Pestalotiopsin A and Related Compounds

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 6. Emerging Targets in the Bioactivity of Ellipticines and Derivatives

Introduction

Interaction with DNA

Topoisomerase II Inhibition

Biooxidation

Cell-Cycle Effects of Ellipticine

Cellular Uptake and Localization of Ellipticine Derivatives

Clinical Trials

Conclusions

References

Chapter 7. Bioactive Natural Products from Enantiomeric Carvones

Abbreviations

Introduction

Syntheses with Retention of the Isopropenyl Group

Syntheses with Modification of the Isopropenyl Group Without Fragmentation of Parent Skeleton

Syntheses Where the Methylcyclohexane Fragment Is Retained

Syntheses via Cyclomutation Reactions

Syntheses via Fragmentation of the Cyclohexanone Ring

Conclusions

References

Chapter 8. Plant Polyphenols: Recent Advances in Epidemiological Research and Other Studies on Cancer Prevention

Introduction

Structure–Activity Relationships, Antioxidant, and Anticarcinogenic Activities

Dietary Polyphenols and Anticancer Properties

Chemical Families of Polyphenols as Anticancer Agents

Flavonoids as Anticancer Agents

Flavonoids: In Vitro and In Vivo Studies for Anticancer Activity

Epidemiological Studies for the Association of Risk Reduction of Tumors and Increased of Dietary Flavonoid Intake

Other Polyphenolic Chemical Families: Stilbenes, Anthocyanins, and Chalcones

Phytoalexins Stilbenes and Trans-Resveratrol as Anticancer Agents

Anthocyanins as Anticancer Agents

Chalcones as Anticancer Agents

Clinical Trials for Anticancer Activity of the Most Promising Plant Polyphenols

Conclusions

References

Chapter 9. Bioprospection of Potential Trypanocidal Drugs: A Scientific Literature Survey over the Period 2000—2010

Introduction

Methods

Results

Discussion

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 10. Accumulation of Potential Pharmaceutically Relevant Lichen Metabolites in Lichens and Cultured Lichen Symbionts

Introduction and Background

Polyketide-Type Lichen Substances and their Origin

Macrocyclic Lactones

Polyketides

Shikimic or Pulvinic Acid Derivatives

Polysaccharides

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 11. Plant-Derived Natural Products for the Treatment of Leishmaniasis

Abbreviations

Introduction

Leishmaniasis: Pathology and Pathogenesis

Leishmaniasis Treatment Modalities

Plant Natural Products for Treatment of Leishmaniasis

Future Trends and Opportunities of Plant-Derived Antileishmanial Products

References

Chapter 12. Development and Discovery Avenues in Bioactive Natural Products for Glycemic Novel Therapeutics

Introduction

Diabetes Mellitus

Bioactive Natural Products with Antidiabetic Activity

Anthocyanidins: Flavylium Cation Derivatives

Bioactive Natural Antioxidants as Beneficial Antidiabetic Agents

Natural Bioactive Products Acting Through Various Signaling Pathways of DM

Conclusion

References

Index

Description

Natural products present in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures, which are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up to the pharmaceutical industry exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development. The series covers all of the above as well as the synthesis, testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products.

Key Features

  • Describes the chemistry of bioactive natural products
  • Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
  • A valuable source for researchers in natural product and medicinal chemistry

Readership

Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry

Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444626097
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444626158

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Atta-ur- Rahman Series Editor

Atta-ur-Rahman, FRS, D.Phil., TI, SI HI, NI, is a leading scientist and scholar in the field of organic chemistry from Pakistan, especially renowned for his research in the various areas relating to natural product chemistry. With over 909 publications in the field of his expertise including 116 books largely published by leading publishers in Europe and USA and 27 patents, he is also credited for reviving the higher education and research practices in Pakistan.

Prof. Rahman was elected as Fellow of Royal Society (London) in July 2006 thereby becoming one of the 4 scientists from the Muslim world to have ever won this honor in the last 350 years when the Royal Society was established. He is also the only scientist from the Muslim world to have been conferred the UNESCO Science Prize in 1999.[11] He has been conferred honorary doctorate degrees by many universities including the degree of Doctor of Science (Sc.D.) by Cambridge University (UK) (1987) and an Honorary degree of Doctor of Education by Coventry University UK in November 2007. He was elected Honorary Life Fellow of Kings College, Cambridge University, UK in 2007. Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was conferred the TWAS Prize for Institution Building in Durban, South Africa in October 2009 in recognition of his contributions for bringing about revolutionary changes in the higher education sector in Pakistan. He was awarded the Engro Excellence Award in Science & Technology 2011 for meritorious contributions.

He is President of Network of Academies of Sciences of Islamic Countries (NASIC) and the Vice-President (Central & South Asia) of the Academy of Sciences for the Developing World (TWAS) Council, and Foreign Fellow of Korean Academy of Sciences. Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was the President of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (2003–06), and was again elected President of Pakistan Academy of Sciences in January 2011.

He was the Federal Minister for Science and Technology (14 March 2000 – 20 November 2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002) and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. The Austrian government also honoured him with its highest civil award ("Das Große Goldene Ehrenzeichen am Bande", 2007) in recognition of his eminent contributions.

Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was the Coordinator General of COMSTECH, an OIC Ministerial Committee comprising the 57 Ministers of Science & Technology from 57 OIC member countries during 1996-2012. He is also the Patron of International Centre of Chemical and Biological Sciences (which comprises a number of institutes, including the Hussain Ebrahim Jamal Research Institute of Chemistry and the Dr. Panjwani Center of Molecular Medicine and Drug Development) at Karachi University.

He established a research center on Genomics in Karachi University. In recognition of the eminent contributions of Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, a number of institutions have been named after him within and outside Pakistan. These include a natural product chemistry institute (Atta-ur-Rahman Research Institute of Natural Product Discovery, RiND) at the University of Technology Mara in Malaysia, Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences at National University of Science & Technology in Islamabad, and Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Building at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi. The Academy of Sciences in the Developing World (TWAS) based in Trieste, Italy has introduced a Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Prize in Chemistry to a scientist from the developing world each year. The Prize carries a cash award of $ 5,000 and a Certificate.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Karachi, Pakistan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.