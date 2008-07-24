Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 35
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
R. DANIEL LITTLE AND GISELE A. NISHIGUCHI: Synthetic efforts toward, and biological activity of, thyrsiferol and structurally-related analogues
KATSUHIRO UEDA AND DAISUKE UEMURA: Bioactive marine metabolites from okinawan waters
MARIA JOSE ABAD MARTINEZ, LUIS MIGUEL BEDOYA DEL OLMO AND PAULINA BERMEJO BENITO: Natural marine antiviral products
VLADIMIR I. KALININ, DMITRY L. AMININ, SERGEY A. AVILOV, ALEXANDRA S. SILCHENKO AND VALENTIN A. STONIK: Triterpene glycosides from sea cucumbers (holothurioidea, echinodermata)
XIAOHONG LIU, FANG XU, CHANGLUN SHAO, ZHIGANG SHE, YONGCHENG LIN AND WING LAI CHAN: Bioactive metabolites from marine microorganisms
MARTA S. MAIER: Biological activities of sulfated glycosides from echinoderms
TOM TURK, KRISTINA SEPÈIC, INES MANCINI AND GRAZIANO GUELLA: 3-Aklypyridinium and 3-alkylpyridine compounds from marine sponges, their synthesis, biological activities, and potential use
SHANTA S. BHAR AND M.M.V. RAMANA: Novel domino reactions for synthesis of bioactive diterpenoids and alkaloids
GAIL B. MAHADY, YUE HUANG, BRIAN J. DOYLE AND TRACIE LOCKLEAR: Natural products as antibacterial agents
MARIA JOSE ABAD MARTINEZ, RUBÉN MARTÍN LAZARO, LUIS MIGUEL BEDOYA DEL OLMO AND PAULINA BERMEJO BENITO: Anti-infectious activity in the anthemideae tribe
RAKESH MAURYA, GEETU SINGH AND PREM P. YADAV: Antiosteoporotic agents from natural sources
ELIANA RODRIGUES, RICARDO TABACH, JOSÉ CARLOS F. GALDURÓZ AND GIUSEPPINA NEGRI: Plants with possible anxiolytic and/or hypnotic effects indicated by three Brazilian cultures – Indians, afro-Brazilians, and river-dwellers
SIRLEI DAFFRE, PHILIPPE BULET, ALBERTO SPISNI, LAURENCE EHRET-SABATIER, ELAINE G. RODRIGUES AND LUIZ R. TRAVASSOS: Bioactive natural peptides
HIDEKI HASHIZUME AND YOSHIO NISHIMURA: Cyclic lipopeptide antibiotics
AHMED KABOUCHE AND ZAHIA KABOUCHE: Bioactive diterpenoids of Salvia species
T. ØEZANKA AND K. SIGLER: Biologically active compounds of semi-metals
Description
This volume presents frontier reviews of recent developments in bioactive natural products in cutting-edge areas by eminent experts in their respective fields. It is an essential addition to this important series on Natural Products Chemistry, generally acknowledged to be the leading series on this topic.
Key Features
• The first seven reviews cover recent developments in the field of bioactive marine natural products. • Additional coverage includes Novel Domino reactions; medicinal plants and phytochemicals; recent developments in bioactive natural peptides; the chemistry and pharmacology of natural cyclic lipopeptides; and the biological activities of Salvia . • The text includes a comprehensive review of biologically active compounds of semi-metals such as boron, silicon, arsenic, selenium and tellurium.
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 966
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 24th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444531810
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569840
Ratings and Reviews
About the Author
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.