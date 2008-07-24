Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 35

R. DANIEL LITTLE AND GISELE A. NISHIGUCHI: Synthetic efforts toward, and biological activity of, thyrsiferol and structurally-related analogues

KATSUHIRO UEDA AND DAISUKE UEMURA: Bioactive marine metabolites from okinawan waters

MARIA JOSE ABAD MARTINEZ, LUIS MIGUEL BEDOYA DEL OLMO AND PAULINA BERMEJO BENITO: Natural marine antiviral products

VLADIMIR I. KALININ, DMITRY L. AMININ, SERGEY A. AVILOV, ALEXANDRA S. SILCHENKO AND VALENTIN A. STONIK: Triterpene glycosides from sea cucumbers (holothurioidea, echinodermata)

XIAOHONG LIU, FANG XU, CHANGLUN SHAO, ZHIGANG SHE, YONGCHENG LIN AND WING LAI CHAN: Bioactive metabolites from marine microorganisms

MARTA S. MAIER: Biological activities of sulfated glycosides from echinoderms

TOM TURK, KRISTINA SEPÈIC, INES MANCINI AND GRAZIANO GUELLA: 3-Aklypyridinium and 3-alkylpyridine compounds from marine sponges, their synthesis, biological activities, and potential use

SHANTA S. BHAR AND M.M.V. RAMANA: Novel domino reactions for synthesis of bioactive diterpenoids and alkaloids

GAIL B. MAHADY, YUE HUANG, BRIAN J. DOYLE AND TRACIE LOCKLEAR: Natural products as antibacterial agents

MARIA JOSE ABAD MARTINEZ, RUBÉN MARTÍN LAZARO, LUIS MIGUEL BEDOYA DEL OLMO AND PAULINA BERMEJO BENITO: Anti-infectious activity in the anthemideae tribe

RAKESH MAURYA, GEETU SINGH AND PREM P. YADAV: Antiosteoporotic agents from natural sources

ELIANA RODRIGUES, RICARDO TABACH, JOSÉ CARLOS F. GALDURÓZ AND GIUSEPPINA NEGRI: Plants with possible anxiolytic and/or hypnotic effects indicated by three Brazilian cultures – Indians, afro-Brazilians, and river-dwellers

SIRLEI DAFFRE, PHILIPPE BULET, ALBERTO SPISNI, LAURENCE EHRET-SABATIER, ELAINE G. RODRIGUES AND LUIZ R. TRAVASSOS: Bioactive natural peptides

HIDEKI HASHIZUME AND YOSHIO NISHIMURA: Cyclic lipopeptide antibiotics

AHMED KABOUCHE AND ZAHIA KABOUCHE: Bioactive diterpenoids of Salvia species

T. ØEZANKA AND K. SIGLER: Biologically active compounds of semi-metals