Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128194898

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 70

1st Edition

Editor: Atta-ur Rahman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128194898
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st July 2021
Page Count: 510
Table of Contents

1. HPLC-ESR-MS Determination of the Structures of Radicals Formed in the Reaction of the Antimalarial Drug Artemisinin with Ferrous Ions
2. Sensitive Analysis of Secondary Metabolites in Different Lichen Species using Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry: A review
3. Modulation of the Microbiota-Gut-Brain Axis by Bioactive Food, Prebiotics, and Probiotics Decelerates the Course of Alzheimer ìs Disease
4. Antibacterial and Antifungal Activities of Isoquinoline Alkaloids of the Papaveraceae and Fumariaceae Families and Their Implications in Structure-Activity Relations
5. Molecular Regulation and Genetic Manipulation of Alkaloid Accumulation in Tobacco Plants
6. The Structure-Activity Relationship of Marine Products for Neuroinflammatory Disorders
7. Neuroactive Herbal Agents for Cognitive Dysfunction
8. Plant-Derived Biomaterials for Wound Healing
9. Recent Developments in the Synthesis of Bioactive Natural Products using Prins-type Cyclization
10. Trans Fatty Acids: Occurrence, Technical Aspects and Worldwide Regulations
11. Mutagenesis and Chemoprotective Role of Natural Products
12. Structure-Activity Relationships of Pancreatic α-amylase and α-glucosidase as anti-Diabetic Targets

Description

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 70 covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts of fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, this book presents exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.

Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
  • Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
  • Presents sources of new pharmacophores

Readership

Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers

About the Editor

Atta-ur Rahman

Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan

