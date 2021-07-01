Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 70
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. HPLC-ESR-MS Determination of the Structures of Radicals Formed in the Reaction of the Antimalarial Drug Artemisinin with Ferrous Ions
2. Sensitive Analysis of Secondary Metabolites in Different Lichen Species using Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry: A review
3. Modulation of the Microbiota-Gut-Brain Axis by Bioactive Food, Prebiotics, and Probiotics Decelerates the Course of Alzheimer ìs Disease
4. Antibacterial and Antifungal Activities of Isoquinoline Alkaloids of the Papaveraceae and Fumariaceae Families and Their Implications in Structure-Activity Relations
5. Molecular Regulation and Genetic Manipulation of Alkaloid Accumulation in Tobacco Plants
6. The Structure-Activity Relationship of Marine Products for Neuroinflammatory Disorders
7. Neuroactive Herbal Agents for Cognitive Dysfunction
8. Plant-Derived Biomaterials for Wound Healing
9. Recent Developments in the Synthesis of Bioactive Natural Products using Prins-type Cyclization
10. Trans Fatty Acids: Occurrence, Technical Aspects and Worldwide Regulations
11. Mutagenesis and Chemoprotective Role of Natural Products
12. Structure-Activity Relationships of Pancreatic α-amylase and α-glucosidase as anti-Diabetic Targets
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 70 covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts of fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, this book presents exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.
Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128194898
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.