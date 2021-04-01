COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128194874

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 69

1st Edition

Editor: Atta-ur Rahman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128194874
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 510
Table of Contents

1. Approaches for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases Related to Natural Products
2. Perspectives of Pharmacological Correction and Evaluation of Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Neurodegenerative and Ischemic Brain Lesions
3. Updates on Steroidal Alkaloids and Glycoalkaloids in Solanum Spp: Biosynthesis, In Vitro Production and Pharmacological Values
4. Recent Patents on Sesquiterpene Lactones with Therapeutic Application
5. Kratom (mitragyna speciosa korth.): A Description on the Ethnobotany, Alkaloid Chemistry and Neuropharmacology
6. Polyamines, Metallothioneins and Phytochelatins - Natural Defence of Plants to Mitigate Heavy Metals
7. Bioactive Lipids in Metabolic Liver Disease
8. Genus Styrax: A Resource of Bioactive Compounds
9. Plants of the Monte Region from Argentina: Phytochemistry and Its Use in Health Care
10. New Molecular Entities and Structure-Activity Relationships of Drugs designed by the Natural Product Derivatization Method from 2010-2018
11. Immunomodulatory and Anti-Inflammatory Activities of Terrestrial Fungal Polysaccharides: A Review

Description

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 69 covers the synthesis, testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts of fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products. Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes. With rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to rapidly isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products, thus opening up opportunities in drug development.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
  • Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
  • Presents sources of new pharmacophores

Readership

Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers

Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128194874

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor

Atta-ur Rahman

Atta-ur Rahman

Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan

