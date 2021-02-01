Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 68
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Studies of Pentacyclic Triterpenoids Structures and Antidiabetic Properties of Myrianthus Genus
- Limonoids and Other Secondary Metabolites of azadirachta indica (neem) and A. Indica var. Siamensis (siamese neem), And Their BioactivitiesSteroidal Sapogenins from Genus Trillium: Chemistry, Synthesis, and Opportunities in Neuro-active Steroids Designing
- Biological Activity and 13C NMR Spectral Data OF Skeleton Type C20 Quassinoids (1985 – 2019)
- Carotenoid Isomers: A Systematic Review of the Analysis, Bioactivity, Physicochemical Properties, and Methods for Isomerization
- Methods, Characteristics, Variance, and Genetics of Pine Oleoresin Components, and their Potential for Renewable and Sustainable Energy
- Biologically Active Compounds from Lamiaceae Family: Central Nervous System Effects
- The Chemical Constituents and Biological Activities of Cnidoscolus Chayamansa Mcvaugh, a Mexican Medicinal Species, and Plant Cell Cultures for the Production of Bioactive Secondary Metabolites
- Developments in Extraction, Purification, and Structural Elucidation of Proanthocyanidins (2000-2019)
- A Review on Xanthone Derivatives with Anti-Inflammatory Effects and Their Structure-Activity Relationship
- Biotransformation in the Production of Secondary Metabolites
- The Role of Natural and Nature-based Compounds against Chikungunya and Mayaro Alphaviruses and Their Vectors
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 68 covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts surrounding developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products and their exciting developments in phytochemistry. As natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects, their uses in new drug developments in the pharmaceutical industry has become increasingly important.
With rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, the ability to rapidly isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products has created opportunities for future drug therapies and uses.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry and phytochemistry applications of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field of natural products chemistry
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores and pharmacognosy
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128194850
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
