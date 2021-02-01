Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 68 covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts surrounding developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products and their exciting developments in phytochemistry. As natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects, their uses in new drug developments in the pharmaceutical industry has become increasingly important.

With rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, the ability to rapidly isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products has created opportunities for future drug therapies and uses.