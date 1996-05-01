Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444824585, 9780080541778

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 18

1st Edition

Stereoselective Synthesis (Part K)

Authors: Atta-ur-Rahman
eBook ISBN: 9780080541778
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444824585
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st May 1996
Page Count: 1108
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
84000.00
71400.00
747.27
635.18
695.00
590.75
425.00
361.25
530.00
450.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
675.00
573.75
84000.00
71400.00
480.00
408.00
650.00
552.50
410.00
348.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In Volume 18 of this well-established series, Professor Atta-ur-Rahman again brings together the work of several of the world's leading authorities in organic chemistry. Their contributions demonstrate the rapid, ongoing development of this field by illustrating many of the latest advances in synthetic methods, total synthesis, structure determination, biosynthetic pathways, and biological activity.

The opening chapter presents an overview of strategies for the synthesis of several classes of natural products with an emphasis on complex polycyclic systems. Subsequent chapters discuss the synthesis of specific classes of compounds, including morphine, polyketides, acetogenins, nonactic acid derivatives, complex spirocyclic ethers, ä-lactam and pyridone derivatives, inositol phosphates, sphingolipids, brassinosteroids, Hernandia lignans, and dimeric steroidal pyrazine alkaloids. Finally, the ever stronger links between chemistry and biology are reinforced by chapters on the origin and function of secondary metabolites, bioactive conformations of gastrin hormones, and immunochemistry.

Details

No. of pages:
1108
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080541778
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444824585

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.