Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 16
1st Edition
Stereoselective Synthesis (Part J)
Authors: Atta-ur-Rahman
eBook ISBN: 9780080541785
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th August 1995
Page Count: 772
Details
- No. of pages:
- 772
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1995
- Published:
- 10th August 1995
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541785
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.