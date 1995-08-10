Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444822642, 9780080541785

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 16

1st Edition

Stereoselective Synthesis (Part J)

Authors: Atta-ur-Rahman
eBook ISBN: 9780080541785
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th August 1995
Page Count: 772
Details

No. of pages:
772
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080541785

