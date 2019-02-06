Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 62
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Fungal metabolites as promising new drug leads for the treatment of alzheimer’s disease
2. Mushrooms, seaweeds and their derivatives as functional feed additives for aquaculture: An updated view
3. Nanotechnology-based drug delivery of natural compounds and phytochemicals for the treatment of cancer and other diseases
4. Phytochemistry, chemotaxonomy, ethnopharmacology and nutraceutics of lamiaceae
5. Moringa oleifera Lam: A rich source of phytoactives for the health of human beings
6. Protease inhibitors and their applications: An overview
7. Plant terpenoids as lead compounds against malaria and leishmaniasis
8. Dalea genus, chemistry and bioactivity studies
9. Natural bioactive cyclic peptides and peptidomimetics
10. Pyrrole-derived alkaloids of marine sponges and their biological properties
11. Isolation and elucidation of anti-irritant and antimicrobial bioactive derived from plant sources and from human sebum
12. Bioactive quinolactacins and structurally related pyrroloquinolones
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 62 discusses natural products in the plant and animal kingdom that offer a huge diversity of chemical structures resulting from biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to rapidly isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.
This series covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts of the fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 6th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444641861
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444641854