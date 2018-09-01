Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444641793, 9780444641809

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 59

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Atta-ur-Rahman
eBook ISBN: 9780444641809
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444641793
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2018
Page Count: 559
Table of Contents

1. Metabolic Screening of Wine (Grapevine) Resveratrol
2. Sweet Cherry Phenolic Compounds: Identification, Characterization and Health Benefits
3. Phenolic Compounds: A Good Choice Against Chronic Degenerative Diseases
4. Recent Developments in the Quest for Novel Microbial Natural Products
5. Mycosporine-Like Amino Acids as Multifunctional Secondary Metabolites in Cyanobacteria: From Biochemical to Application Aspects
6. Basic and Clinical Studies with Marine LipoFishins and Vegetal Favalins in Neurodegeneration and Age-Related Disorders
7. Terpenoids as Emerging Therapeutic Agents: Cellular Targets and Mechanisms of Action against Protozoan Parasites
8. Bioactive Sesquiterpene Coumarins From Plants
9. Assessing Herb-Drug Interactions of Herbal Products With Therapeutic Agents for Metabolic Diseases: Analytical and Regulatory Perspectives
10. Natural Products for the Management of Diabetes
11. Limonoids: Structure-Activity Relationship Studies and Anticancer properties
12. Anticancer Potential of Flavonoids: Chemistry, Biological Activities and Future Perspectives
13. Chemistry and Biology of Salicyl-Capped Siderophores
14. Southern Brazilian Hypericum Species, Promising Sources of Bioactive Metabolites
15. Citrus Polymethoxyflavones: Biofunctional Molecules of Therapeutic Interest

Description

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 59, the latest in the series, covers the synthesis, or testing and recording, of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts of fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products. Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, this book is a welcomed resource.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
  • Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
  • Presents sources of new pharmacophores

Readership

Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers

