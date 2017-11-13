Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Conventional and bio-inspired syntheses of monoterpene indole alkaloids
2. Stereoselective synthesis of natural products promoted by titanocene (III)
3. Macrocyclic bisbibenzyls: Properties and synthesis
4. Selected phyto and marine bioactive compounds: Alternatives for the treatment of type 2 diabetes
5. Cyclopropyl lactone-containing marine oxylipins
6. Natural polyphenols and terpenoids for depression treatment: Current status
7. Isolation and physical characterization of bioactive lipopolysaccharides (lipid A) from nontoxic E. coli of human origin
8. Hydroxycinnamic acids: Natural sources, biosynthesis, possible biological activities and roles in Islamic medicine
9. Natural acylated anthocyanins and other related flavonoids: Structure Eeucidation of ipomoea cairica compounds and QSAR studies including multidrug resistance
10. Endothelial protective effects of dietary phytochemicals, focus on polyphenols and carotenoids
11. Ivy and licorice triterpene glycosides – promising molecular containers for some drugs and biomolecules
12. Amicoumacins and related compounds: Chemistry and biology
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 55 covers rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques, also presenting advances in high-throughput screening techniques, including the new potential to isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products and their applications in the field of new drug development. This ongoing series covers the synthesis, testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts of fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers, particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 13th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444640697
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444640680