Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 50
1st Edition
Bioactive Natural Products (Part XIII)
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Synthesis and Structure–Activity Relations in Allylsulfide and Isothiocyanate Compounds From Garlic and Broccoli Against In Vitro Cancer Cell Growth
- Background
- Garlic
- The Cytotoxicity of Garlic Allylsulfur Compounds in Cancer Cells
- Synthetic Routes to Garlic Allylsulfur Compounds and Their Derivatives
- Structure–Activity Relations of Garlic Allylsulfides Against In Vitro Cancer Cell Growth
- Broccoli
- The Cytotoxicity of Broccoli Isothiocyanates in Cancer Cells
- Synthetic Routes to Broccoli Isothiocyanates and their Derivatives
- Structure–Activity Relations of Isothiocyanates Against In Vitro Cancer Cell Growth
- Commonality in the Anticancer Mechanisms of Isothiocyanates and Polysulfides in Cancer Cells
- Conclusion
- Chapter 2. Natural Products as Lead Protein Kinase C Modulators for Cancer Therapy
- Introduction
- Isoforms of Protein Kinase C Family
- Phorbol Esters
- Bryostatins
- Staurosporine Analogs
- Ingenene Diterpenes
- Miscellaneous and Promising Agents
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 3. Plant-Derived Prooxidants as Potential Anticancer Therapeutics
- Introduction
- Types of Reactive Oxygen Species Causing Oxidative Stress
- Sources of Cellular Reactive Oxygen Species
- Physiological Role(s) of Reactive Oxygen Species
- Attenuation of Oxidative Stress by Antioxidants
- Modulation of Reactive Oxygen Species and the Pathogenesis of Cancers
- Prooxidants as Potential Anticancer Compounds
- Impact of Prooxidants Upon Oxidative Stress-Related Signaling Events
- How Do Prooxidants Regulate the Signaling Pathways?
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 4. Anticancer and Antineurodegenerative Effects of Ginsenosides
- Introduction
- Anticarcinogenic Function of Ginseng
- Protective Function of Ginseng Against Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Summary and Further Research
- Chapter 5. Role of Phytochemicals in MAPK Signaling Pathway-Mediated Apoptosis: A Possible Strategy in Cancer Chemoprevention
- Introduction
- MAPK Signal Transduction Pathways
- Conclusion
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 6. Natural Products as Cathepsin Inhibitors
- Introduction
- First Cathepsins Inhibitors
- E-64 and Derivatives
- Miraziridine A
- Tokaramide A
- Gallinamide A/Symplostatin 4
- Grassypeptolides
- Cyclohexenyl Inhibitors
- Benzophenone Inhibitors
- Ursolic Acid
- Flavonoids
- Flavonoids and Triterpenes as Parasitic Cathepsin L Inhibitors
- Acridones as Cathepsin V Inhibitors
- Grassystatins as Cathepsin D and E Inhibitors
- Inhibitors of Cathepsin K
- Summary
- Chapter 7. Endemic Plants of Italy and Their Peculiar Molecular Pattern
- Introduction
- Endemism
- Biodiversity
- Chapter 8. From Natural Products to Drugs: Glyco- and Lipoglycopeptides, a New Generation of Potent Cell Wall Biosynthesis Inhibitors
- Introduction
- The Glycopeptide Family
- The Lipoglycopeptide Family
- Conclusion and Outlooks
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 9. CH Bond Activation as a Powerful Tool in the Construction of Biologically Active Nitrogen-Containing Heterocycles
- Introduction
- Five-Membered N-Heterocycles
- Six-Membered N-Heterocycles
- Small and Large N-Heterocycles
- Summary and Outlook
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 10. Isolation, Bioactivity, and Synthesis of Nagelamides
- Introduction
- Biosynthetic Considerations
- Synthetic Studies Toward the Nagelamides
- Synthetic Studies to Nagelamide Fragments
- Conclusions
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 11. Nutraceuticals Neuroprotect Naturally: Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Stroke and Major Depressive Disorder
- Introduction
- Alzheimer’s Disease
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Stroke
- Major Depressive Disorder
- Chapter 12. Nanotechnology-Based Approach for Enhanced Bioavailability and Stability of Tea Polyphenols—A Review
- Introduction
- Biosynthesis of Catechins
- Health Benefits of Tea
- Limitations of Tea Polyphenols
- Strategy to Overcome the Limitations
- Nanoencapsulation of Green Tea Polyphenols
- Conclusion
- Subject Index
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry: Bioactive Natural Products (Part XIII) is the latest in a series that covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts of the fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis, and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products.
Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to quickly isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers, particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 28th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444637567
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444637499