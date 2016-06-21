Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 48, provides the latest on the use of natural products from the plant and animal kingdom and the ways in which they can offer a huge diversity of chemical structures, which are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects.

With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then rapidly determine the structures and biological activity of natural products, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development.

The series covers all aspects of the science, along with the synthesis, testing, and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products. With articles written by leading authorities in their respective fields of research, the book presents current frontiers and future guidelines for research based on important discoveries made in the field of bioactive natural products. It is a valuable resource for all those working in natural product and medicinal chemistry.