Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 48
1st Edition
Bioactive Natural Products (Part XI)
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Recent Accomplishments in the Total Synthesis of Natural Products Through C–H Functionalization Strategies
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Radical C–H Functionalization
- Metal-Catalyzed C–H Functionalization
- Miscellaneous
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 2: Synthetic Studies Toward Nonribosomal Peptides
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Biological Activities of Nonribosomal Peptides
- Chemical Synthesis of NRPs
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 3: The Antiinflammatory Potential of Flavonoids: Mechanistic Aspects
- Abstract
- Chemistry of Flavonoids and Occurrence in Nature
- The Inflammatory Process
- The Antiinflammatory Potential of Flavonoids
- Synthetic Strategies Toward Enhanced Antiinflammatory Flavonoids
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: Comparative Studies in Relation to the Structure and Biochemical Properties of the Active Compounds in the Volatile and Nonvolatile Fractions of Turmeric (C. longa) and Ginger (Z. officinale)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Chemistry of Turmeric and Ginger
- Chemistry of Turmeric
- Chemistry of Ginger
- Structural Similarities of Turmeric and Ginger Compounds
- Gene Expression in the Rhizomes of Ginger and Turmeric
- Biological Properties of Turmeric (Curcumin) and Ginger in Relation to Structure
- Side-Chain Structure and Anticancer Activity
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5: 7-6-5 Tricarbocyclic Diterpenes: Valparanes, Mulinanes, Cyathanes, Homoverrucosanes, and Related Ones
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Classification: Structural Types of 7-6-5 Tricarbocyclic Diterpenes and Related Ones
- Biosynthesis
- Syntheses and Synthetic Approximations
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 6: Fructooligosaccharides: A Review on Their Mechanisms of Action and Effects
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Fermentation of FOS by Gut Microbiota
- Beneficial Effects of FOS and Mechanisms
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 7: Psychotria Genus: Chemical Constituents, Biological Activities, and Synthetic Studies
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Chemical Constituents
- Biological Activities
- Synthesis of Some Compounds from Psychotria Species
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 8: Recent Developments in Natural Product-Based Drug Discovery in Tropical Diseases
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 9: Selected Bioactive Natural Products for Diabetes Mellitus
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Bioactive Natural Remedies
- Polyphenols
- Miscellaneous
- Conclusion
- Chapter 10: Studies on Prodelphinidins: Isolation, Synthesis, and Their Biological Activities
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Isolation and Determination of the Structures of Prodelphinidins
- Synthesis of Prodelphinidins
- Mass Spectrometry
- Biological Activities of Prodelphinidins
- Conclusion
- Chapter 11: Endolichenic Fungi: A Potential Treasure Trove for Discovery of Special Structures and Bioactive Compounds
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Secondary Metabolites from Endolichenic Fungi
- Biological Activities of the Metabolites from Endolichenic Fungi
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 12: Superfood and Medicines Based on Bioactive Substances Derived from Cyanobacteria
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Selected Problems of Bioactive Substances Extraction from Raw Cyanobacteria Biomass
- Fast Micro-TLC Fingerprinting of Low-Molecular Mass Compounds in Commercially Available Food and Medicines Based on Cyanobacteria
- Conclusions
- Chapter 13: Natural Products of Actinobacteria Derived from Marine Organisms
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Natural Products Derived from the Marine Organism-Associated Actinobacteria
- Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgment
- Index
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 48, provides the latest on the use of natural products from the plant and animal kingdom and the ways in which they can offer a huge diversity of chemical structures, which are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects.
With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then rapidly determine the structures and biological activity of natural products, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development.
The series covers all aspects of the science, along with the synthesis, testing, and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products. With articles written by leading authorities in their respective fields of research, the book presents current frontiers and future guidelines for research based on important discoveries made in the field of bioactive natural products. It is a valuable resource for all those working in natural product and medicinal chemistry.
Key Features
- Provides the latest on the use of natural products from the plant and animal kingdom and the ways in which they can offer a huge diversity of chemical structures
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products and their exciting new applications in the pharmaceutical industry
- Presents current frontiers and future guidelines for research based on important discoveries made in the field of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers, particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry
Reviews
