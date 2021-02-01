Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 68
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. α-Synuclein and tau, two targets for dementia
2. Implications of phytochemicals as disease-modifying agents against Huntington’s disease (HD): Bioactivity, animal models and transgenics, synergism and structure–activity studies
3. Amaranth: A reservoir of antioxidant-based phytonutrient for combating degenerative diseases
4. Alternative sources of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids
5. Bioactive natural products for the prevention and treatment of diabetes mellitus
6. Polysaccharides and polysaccharide complexes as potential sources of antidiabetic compounds: A review
7. Bitter gourd (Momordica charantia) as an emerging therapeutic agent: Modulating metabolic regulation and cell signaling cascade
8. Natural products as antiinflammatory agents
9. Natural Bioactive Compounds in Carrot Waste for Food Applications and Health Benefits
10. Cyanobacterial peptides with respect to anticancer activity: Structural and functional perspective
11. Targeting DNA topoisomerases in parasitic protozoa by natural products: Chemical and biological perspectives
12. Triterpenoids: Structural diversity, biosynthetic pathway, and bioactivity
13. Nanobiocides against marine biofouling
Description
Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting edge accounts of the fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128194850
About the Editor
