Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 65
1st Edition
Bioactive Natural Products
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. New Opportunities for the Application of Natural Products Based on Nitric Oxide Modulation: From Research to Registered Patents
2. Lead Molecules from Natural Products: Insight into Tubercular Targets
3. Opportunities and Challenges for Flavonoids as Potential Leads for the Treatment of Tuberculosis
4. Marine Dinoflagellates as Source of New Bioactive Structures
5. Post Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation vs. Progressive Macular hypomelanosis and their Solutions from Natural Products
6. The Fungal Myrothecium Genus as a Source of Bioactive Secondary Metabolites
7. The Effects of Curcuma Longa L. and its Constituents in Respiratory Disorders and Molecular Mechanisms of their Action
8. Naringenin (4, 5, 7-Trihydroxyflavanone) as a Potent Neuro-Protective agent: From Chemistry to Medicine
9. Jatrophane Diterpenes from Euphorbiaceae Family
10. Utilization of Rh-Carbenoid C-H Insertion Reactions for the Synthesis of Bioactive Natural Products
11. An Overview on Chemistry of Natural Aldose Reductase Inhibitors for the Management of Diabetic Complications
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry: Bioactive Natural Products (Part XII) is the latest in a series that covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts of the fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis, and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products.
Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to quickly isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128179055