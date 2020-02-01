Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128179031

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 64

1st Edition

Editors: Atta-ur-Rahman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128179031
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 510
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
412.68
260.00
295.00
230.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 64, covers the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques that have made it possible to rapidly isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products. The book highlights these new and exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry. As natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects, this book is an ideal resource on the material presented.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
  • Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
  • Presents sources of new pharmacophores

Readership

Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers

Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128179031

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.