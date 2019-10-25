Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 63
1st Edition
Bioactive Natural Products
Table of Contents
1. Recent Advances in the Licorice Root Constituent Dibenzoylmethane as A Potential Therapeutic Option for Cancer
KIMBERLY M. JACKSON, MONICA C. FRAZIER, MARISELA D. MANCIA and RENEE N. SHAW
2. Polyphenols for Skin Cancer: Chemical Properties, Structure-Related Mechanisms of Action and New Delivery Systems
ELIANA B. SOUTO, ANA C. SAMPAIO, JOANA R. CAMPOS, CARLOS MARTINS-GOMES, ALFREDO AIRES and AMÉLIA M. SILVA
3. The Leucetta Alkaloids: Synthetic Aspects
RAVI P. SINGH and CARL J. LOVELY
4. Metal-catalyzed, Bidentate Directing Group-assisted C-H Functionalization: Application to the synthesis of Complex Natural Products
DAMODER REDDY MOTATI, DILIPKUMAR UREDI and E. BLAKE WATKINS
6. Antioxidant, Anti-Inflammatory and Anticancer Potential of Natural Bioactive Compounds from Seaweeds
RAVI SAKTHIVEL and KASI PANDIMA DEVI
7. Comparison of the Ginsenoside Composition of Asian Ginseng (Panax ginseng) and American Ginseng (Panax quinquefolius L.) and their Transformation Pathways
WEI CHEN, PRABHU BALAN, and DAVID G POPOVICH
8. Use of Natural Products in the Prevention and Management of Type 2 Diabetes
KETI ZEKA, HAJARA H ALFA, KETAN C RUPARELIA, RANDOLPH RJ ARROO
9. In vitro Fucoxanthin Production by the Phaeodactylum Tricornutum Diatom
CM BAUER, C SCHMITZ, RG CORREA, CM HERRERA, F RAMLOV, ER OLIVEIRA, A PIZZATO, LAC VARELA, DQ CABRAL, RA YUNES, RG LOPES, H CELLA, M ROCHA, LR RORIG, RB DERNER, PC ABREU, and M MARASCHIN
10. Neuroprotective Potential of Phytochemicals via in silico Molecular Docking Techniques
CARENE M.N. PICOT-ALLAIN and FAWZI M. MAHOMOODALLY
11. Isolation and Structure Elucidation of Bioactive Polyphenols
REEMA ABU KHALAF, ALA A. ALHUSBAN, EVEEN AL-SHALABI, IYAD AL-SHEIKH and DIMA A. SABBAH
12. Curcumin and Molecular Targets in Eye Diseases
S. NIRANJANA SRI and THIAGARAJAN RAMAN
13. Phytochemistry and Biological Activities of Algerian Centaurea and Related Genera
RADIA AYAD and SALAH AKKAL
14. Phytoconstituent Plumbagin: Chemical, Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Aspects
HEMANT RAMCHANDRA BADWAIK, LEENA KUMARI, KARTIK NAKHATE, VINAY SAGAR VERMA and KALYANI SAKURE
15. Advances in the Synthesis of Furo[2,3-b]Furanone-containing Natural Products
BILAL A. BHAT, SHOWKAT RASHID, and GOVERDHAN MEHTA
16. Advances in Dammarane-type Triterpenoid Saponins from Bacopa Monnieri: Structure, Bioactivity, Biotechnology and Neuroprotection
SAMAPIKA NANDY and ABHIJIT DEY
