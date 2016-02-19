Studies in Macroeconomic Theory, Volume 2: Redistribution and Growth is a compendium of scholarly papers on the behavior and public control of distribution and growth in the market economy.

The papers in this volume focus on the subject of public finance under the broad theory of economic policy. The papers are grouped into five groups or sections. Part I covers the steady-state choices. The second part takes up the efficient use of a given volume of saving in the choice among national investments. Part III explores the alternative approaches to optimal national saving. Part IV discusses the maximin-optimal graduated taxation of wage income. The final section expounds on Rawls's vision of the just economy.

Economists will find the text invaluable and insightful.