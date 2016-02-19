Studies in Macroeconomic Theory
1st Edition
Redistribution and Growth
Description
Studies in Macroeconomic Theory, Volume 2: Redistribution and Growth is a compendium of scholarly papers on the behavior and public control of distribution and growth in the market economy.
The papers in this volume focus on the subject of public finance under the broad theory of economic policy. The papers are grouped into five groups or sections. Part I covers the steady-state choices. The second part takes up the efficient use of a given volume of saving in the choice among national investments. Part III explores the alternative approaches to optimal national saving. Part IV discusses the maximin-optimal graduated taxation of wage income. The final section expounds on Rawls's vision of the just economy.
Economists will find the text invaluable and insightful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction: Taxation, Redistribution, and Growth
I. Steady-State Choices
1. The Golden Rule of Accumulation: A Fable for Growthmen
2. Public Debt, Taxation, and Capital Intensiveness
3. Linear Taxation of Wealth and Wages for Intragenerational Lifetime Justice: Some Steady-State Cases
II. Efficient Growth: The Uses of Saving
4. The New View of Investment
5. Substitution, Fixed Proportions, Growth and Distribution
6. Induced Invention, Growth and Distribution
7. On the Increase of Technology
8. Investment in Humans, Technological Diffusion, and Economic Growth
9. Population Increase
III. Optimal National Saving: Alternative Approaches
10. The Accumulation of Risky Capital: A Sequential Utility Analysis
11. Fiscal Neutralism and Activism toward Economic Growth
12. Second-Best National Saving and Game-Equilibrium Growth
13. The Indeterminacy of Game-Equilibrium Growth
14. Rawlsian Growth: Dynamic Programming of Capital and Wealth for Intergeneration 'Maximin' Justice
IV. Optimal Redistribution and Growth
15. Taxation of Wage Income for Economic Justice
16. Linear 'Maximin' Taxation of Wage and Property Income on a 'Maximin' Growth Path
17. The Concept of Optimal Taxation in the Overlapping-Generations Model of Capital and Wealth
V. Notions of Justice in Public Finance
18. Recent Developments in Welfare Economics: Justice et Équité
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th July 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271033
About the Author
Edmund S. Phelps
About the Editor
Karl Shell
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University