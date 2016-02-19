Studies in Clinical Enzymology presents a critical review of the nature and diagnostic value of enzymes. It discusses the characteristics of iso-enzymes; the enzymes changes in myocardial infarction, cardiomyopathies, and non-ischemic heart failure; and the characteristics of enzymes studied in African heart disease. Some of the topics covered in the book are the simple enzyme kinetics; classification of enzymes; description of activators and co-enzymes; mechanics of enzyme inhibition; effects of drugs in enzyme reactions; function of the cell membrane; distribution of enzymes; mechanism of enzyme increase; and enzyme changes in disease. The causes of increased phosphatase activity and the evaluation of molecular theory are discussed. An in-depth analysis of the use of iso-enzymes to determine the source of increased serum enzyme activity in disease is provided. The enzyme changes in congestive heart failure not due to myocardial infarction are presented. A chapter is devoted to the liver function and enzyme changes in hepatic amoebiasis.

The book can provide useful information to cardiologists, biologists, students, and researchers.