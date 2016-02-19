Studies in Clinical Enzymology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433228004, 9781483192970

Studies in Clinical Enzymology

1st Edition

Authors: D. P. Mullan
eBook ISBN: 9781483192970
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 250
Description

Studies in Clinical Enzymology presents a critical review of the nature and diagnostic value of enzymes. It discusses the characteristics of iso-enzymes; the enzymes changes in myocardial infarction, cardiomyopathies, and non-ischemic heart failure; and the characteristics of enzymes studied in African heart disease. Some of the topics covered in the book are the simple enzyme kinetics; classification of enzymes; description of activators and co-enzymes; mechanics of enzyme inhibition; effects of drugs in enzyme reactions; function of the cell membrane; distribution of enzymes; mechanism of enzyme increase; and enzyme changes in disease. The causes of increased phosphatase activity and the evaluation of molecular theory are discussed. An in-depth analysis of the use of iso-enzymes to determine the source of increased serum enzyme activity in disease is provided. The enzyme changes in congestive heart failure not due to myocardial infarction are presented. A chapter is devoted to the liver function and enzyme changes in hepatic amoebiasis.
The book can provide useful information to cardiologists, biologists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


1 The Nature Of Enzymes and Their Diagnostic Value

2 Iso-Enzymes

3 Enzyme Changes in Myocardial Infarction, Cardiomyopathies and Non-Ischaemic Heart Failure

4 Enzyme Studies in African Heart Disease

5 Imported Tropical Disease, Amoebiasis, and Other Liver Disorders

6 Enzyme Studies in Pregnancy

7 The Value of Enzymology in the Detection of Cervical Carcinoma

8 Inherited Metabolic and Enzyme Abnormalities

9 Enzyme Studies in Diabetes Mellitus

10 Enzyme Changes in Urinary Tract Disease And Hypertension

11 Cerebrospinal Fluid Enzyme Abnormalities

Index

No. of pages: 250
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192970

About the Author

D. P. Mullan

