Studies in Clinical Enzymology
1st Edition
Description
Studies in Clinical Enzymology presents a critical review of the nature and diagnostic value of enzymes. It discusses the characteristics of iso-enzymes; the enzymes changes in myocardial infarction, cardiomyopathies, and non-ischemic heart failure; and the characteristics of enzymes studied in African heart disease.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the simple enzyme kinetics; classification of enzymes; description of activators and co-enzymes; mechanics of enzyme inhibition; effects of drugs in enzyme reactions; function of the cell membrane; distribution of enzymes; mechanism of enzyme increase; and enzyme changes in disease. The causes of increased phosphatase activity and the evaluation of molecular theory are discussed. An in-depth analysis of the use of iso-enzymes to determine the source of increased serum enzyme activity in disease is provided. The enzyme changes in congestive heart failure not due to myocardial infarction are presented. A chapter is devoted to the liver function and enzyme changes in hepatic amoebiasis.
The book can provide useful information to cardiologists, biologists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
1 The Nature Of Enzymes and Their Diagnostic Value
2 Iso-Enzymes
3 Enzyme Changes in Myocardial Infarction, Cardiomyopathies and Non-Ischaemic Heart Failure
4 Enzyme Studies in African Heart Disease
5 Imported Tropical Disease, Amoebiasis, and Other Liver Disorders
6 Enzyme Studies in Pregnancy
7 The Value of Enzymology in the Detection of Cervical Carcinoma
8 Inherited Metabolic and Enzyme Abnormalities
9 Enzyme Studies in Diabetes Mellitus
10 Enzyme Changes in Urinary Tract Disease And Hypertension
11 Cerebrospinal Fluid Enzyme Abnormalities
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192970