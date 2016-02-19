Student's Solutions Manual to Accompany Organic Chemistry is a 27-chapter manual designed for use as a supplement to Organic Chemistry textbook by Stephen J. Weininger and Frank R. Stermitz. This book provides the complete answers to all the problems in the textbook and also contains several study features to help broaden and strengthen the knowledge of the material presented in each chapter. These features are applied in the organization of the manual, including Study Hints, New Mechanisms, Reactions, and Answers to Problems. This book focuses on the concepts of types of mechanisms and reactions for a class of compounds. The opening chapters cover topics such as organic structures, molecular bonding, alkanes and cycloalkanes, stereoisomerism and chirality, reactive intermediates, and interconversion of alkyl halides, alcohols, and ethers. These topics are followed by discussions on alkenes, physical methods for chemical structure determination, polymerization, alkynes, aromatic compounds, and Aldol condensation reactions. The remaining chapters tackle the chemistry, synthesis, and reactions of specific class of compounds. This book is directed toward organic chemistry teachers and students.

Table of Contents



To the Student

Introduction: The Nature of Organic Chemistry

1 A Survey of Organic Structures: Carbon Skeletons and Functional Groups

2 Molecular Bonding: Bond Angles, Bond Energies, and Bond Lengths

3 Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: The Three-Dimensional Structure of Hydrocarbons and Their Derivatives

4 Stereoisomerism and Chirality: Right- and Left-Handed Chemistry

5 Reactive Intermediates: Formation of Haloalkanes by Way of Free Radicals

6 The Interconversion of Alkyl Halides, Alcohols, and Ethers: Substitution Reactions

7 The Structure of Alkenes: Their Synthesis by Way of Elimination Reactions

8 Physical Methods of Chemical Structure Identification: Basic Mass and Infrared Spectroscopy

9 Photon and Carbon Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

10 Addition, Polymerization, and Biological Reactions of Alkenes

11 The Synthesis and Structure of Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Additions to the Carbonyl Group

12 Chemistry of the Alkynes: Introduction to the Logic of Synthesis

13 Electron Delocalization in Aliphatic Molecules

14 Benzene and the Concept of Aromaticity

15 Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

16 Carboxylic Acids, Acid Halides, and Anhydrides

17 Esters, Amides, and Nitriles: An Overview of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives and Their Chemistry

18 Aldol Condensation Reactions: Enols and Enolates

19 Alkylation and Acylation of Enolates

20 Sugars, Nucleosides, and Nucleic Acids

21 Amines, Phosphines, and Sulfides: Basicity, Nucleophilicity, and Valence Shell Expansion

22 Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins: Natural and Synthetic Condensation Polymers

23 Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution: The Chemistry of Aryl Halides and Aryl Diazonium Ions

24 Phenols and Quinones

25 The Chemistry of Aromatic Heterocycles

26 Photochemically Induced Excited States, Carbenes, and Organotransition Metal Intermediates

27 Introduction to Chemical Literature: Books, Abstracts, and Journals

