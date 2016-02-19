Students’ Guide to Program Design is a textbook on program design. This textbook approaches program design by using structures programming techniques and pseudocode to develop a solution algorithm. Divided into 10 chapters, the book begins with a basic explanation of structured programming techniques, top-down development, and modular design. This discussion is followed by detailed concepts of the syntax of pseudocode; methods of defining the problem; the application of basic control structures in the development of the solution algorithm; desk checking techniques; hierarchy charts; and module design considerations. Each step in the development of solution algorithms is covered in this book. These steps are defining the problem; grouping of activities into subtask or functions; creating a hierarchy chart; establishing the logic of the mainline of the algorithm; developing each pseudocode for each successive module in the hierarchy chart; and to desk check the solution algorithm. The development of general pseudocode algorithms as used in common business applications is then studied to help student programmers be familiarized with the concept. In program design, the independence of each module, the ease of maintenance, and the cohesive of the particular module with the other modules in the program are all considered as being important. This textbook will serve as a guide for both beginning and experienced programmers who want to solve common business programming problems.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 Program Design

This Chapter Describes the Steps in the Program Development Process, Explains Structured Programming, and Introduces Algorithms and Pseudocode

1.1 Steps in Program Development

1.2 Structured Programming

1.3 An Introduction to Algorithms and Pseudocode

1.4 Chapter Summary

2 Pseudocode and Nassi-Schneiderman Diagrams

This Chapter Introduces the Common Words and Keywords Used When Writing Pseudocode. The Structure Theorem is Introduced, and the Three Basic Control Structures Established. Pseudocode and Nassi-Schneiderman Diagrams are Used to Represent Each Control Structure

2.1 How to Write Pseudocode

2.2 The Structure Theorem

2.3 Chapter Summary

3 Developing an Algorithm

This Chapter Introduces Methods of Analyzing a Problem and Developing a Solution. Simple Algorithms Which Use the Sequence Control Structure are Developed, and Methods of Manually Checking the Algorithm are Determined

3.1 Defining the Problem

3.2 Designing a Solution Algorithm

3.3 Checking the Solution Algorithm

3.4 Chapter Summary

3.5 Programming Problems

4 Selection Control Structures

This Chapter Expands the Selection Control Structure by Introducing Multiple Selection, Nested Selection, and the Case Construct in Solution Algorithms. Several Algorithms, Using Variations of the Selection Control Structure, are Developed

4.1 The Selection Control Structure

4.2 Programming Examples Using Selection

4.3 The Case Structure

4.4 Chapter Summary

4.5 Programming Problems

5 Repetition Control Structures

This Chapter Develops Algorithms which Use the Repetition Control Structure in the Form of DOWHILE, REPEAT..UNTIL, and Counted Repetition Loops

5.1 Repetition Using the DOWHILE Structure

5.2 Repetition Using the REPEAT..UNTIL Structure

5.3 Counted Repetition Constructs

5.4 Chapter Summary

5.5 Programming Problems

6 Pseudocode Algorithms Using Sequence, Selection and Repetition

This Chapter Develops Algorithms to Eight Simple Programming Problems, Which Use Combinations of Sequence, Selection and Repetition Constructs. Each Problem is Properly Defined; The Control Structures Required are Established; A Pseudocode Algorithm is Developed; And the Solution is Manually Checked For Logic Errors

6.1 Eight Solution Algorithms

6.2 Chapter Summary

6.3 Programming Problems

7 Modularization

This Chapter Introduces Modularization as a Means of Dividing a Problem into Subtasks. Hierarchy Charts are Introduced as a Pictorial Representation of Program Module Structure. Several Algorithms Which Use a Modular Structure are Developed

7.1 Modularization

7.2 Hierarchy Charts or Structure Charts

7.3 Steps in Modularization

7.4 Programming Examples Using Modules

7.5 Chapter Summary

7.6 Programming Problems

8 Module Design Considerations

This Chapter Introduces the Concepts of Module Cohesion, Inter-Module Communication, Local and Global Data, Scope, Side Effects, and the Passing of Parameters Between Modules. Several Levels of Cohesion and Coupling are Described and Pseudocode Examples of Each Level are Provided

8.1 Module Cohesion

8.2 Inter-Module Communication

8.3 Using Parameters in Program Design

8.4 Module Coupling

8.5 Chapter Summary

8.6 Programming Problems

9 General Pseudocode Algorithms for Common Business Applications

This Chapter Develops a General Pseudocode Algorithm for Five Common Business Applications. All Problems are Defined; A Hierarchy Chart is Established; And a Pseudocode Algorithm is Developed, Using A Mainline and Several Subordinate Modules. The Problems Covered Include Report Generation with Page Break, A Single-Level Control Break, A Multiple-Level Control Break, A Sequential File Update Program and Array Processing

9.1 Program Structure

9.2 Report Generation with Page Break

9.3 Single-Level Control Break

9.4 Multiple-Level Control Break

9.5 Sequential File Update

9.6 Array Processing

9.7 Chapter Summary

9.8 Programming Problems

10 Conclusion

A Revision of the Steps a Programmer Must Follow to Achieve Good Program Design

10.1 Simple Program Design

10.2 Chapter Summary

Appendix

Glossary



