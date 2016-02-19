Student's Guide to Fundamentals of Chemistry - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780121323974, 9781483259260

Student's Guide to Fundamentals of Chemistry

4th Edition

Brescia, Arents, Meislich, Turk

Authors: Jo A. Beran
eBook ISBN: 9781483259260
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th September 1980
Page Count: 424
Description

Student's Guide to Fundamentals of Chemistry, Fourth Edition provides an introduction to the basic chemical principles. This book deals with various approaches to chemical principles and problem solving in chemistry. Organized into 25 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of how to define and recognize the more common names and symbols in chemistry. This text then discusses the historical development of the concept of atom as well as the historical determination of atomic weights for the elements. Other chapters consider how to calculate the molecular weight of a compound from its formula. This book discusses as well the characteristics of a photon in terms of its particle-like properties and defines the wavelength, frequency, and speed of light. The final chapter deals with the fundamental components of air and the classification of materials formed in natural waters. This book is a valuable resource for chemistry students, lecturers, and instructors.

Table of Contents


To the Student

Chapter 1: Some Fundamental Tools of Chemistry

Chapter 2: Atoms, Molecules, and Ions

Chapter 3: Atomic and Molecular Weights

Chapter 4: Chemical Formulas, Equations, and Nomenclature

Chapter 5: Gases

Chapter 6: Thermochemistry

Chapter 7: The Electronic Structure of Atoms

Chapter 8: Chemical Periodicity

Chapter 9: Types of Chemical Bonds

Chapter 10: Intermolecular Forces and Condensed States of Matter

Chapter 11: Changes of State, Entropy, and Free Energy

Chapter 12: Solutions

Chapter 13: Chemical Equilibrium

Chapter 14: Acids and Bases

Chapter 15: Ionic Equilibrium

Chapter 16: Analysis of Ions in Solutions

Chapter 17: Electrochemistry

Chapter 18: Chemical Kinetics

Chapter 19: Nuclear Chemistry

Chapter 20: Concepts of Covalent Bonding

Chapter 21: Transition Elements: Coordination Compounds

Chapter 22: Organic Chemistry —Structure and Functionality

Chapter 23: Polymers and Biochemicals

Chapter 24: Radiation and Matter

Chapter 25: Environmental Chemistry

Formula Weights of Common Inorganic Compounds

About the Author

Jo A. Beran

