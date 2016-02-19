Student's Guide to Fundamentals of Chemistry
4th Edition
Brescia, Arents, Meislich, Turk
Description
Student's Guide to Fundamentals of Chemistry, Fourth Edition provides an introduction to the basic chemical principles. This book deals with various approaches to chemical principles and problem solving in chemistry. Organized into 25 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of how to define and recognize the more common names and symbols in chemistry. This text then discusses the historical development of the concept of atom as well as the historical determination of atomic weights for the elements. Other chapters consider how to calculate the molecular weight of a compound from its formula. This book discusses as well the characteristics of a photon in terms of its particle-like properties and defines the wavelength, frequency, and speed of light. The final chapter deals with the fundamental components of air and the classification of materials formed in natural waters. This book is a valuable resource for chemistry students, lecturers, and instructors.
Table of Contents
To the Student
Chapter 1: Some Fundamental Tools of Chemistry
Chapter 2: Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Chapter 3: Atomic and Molecular Weights
Chapter 4: Chemical Formulas, Equations, and Nomenclature
Chapter 5: Gases
Chapter 6: Thermochemistry
Chapter 7: The Electronic Structure of Atoms
Chapter 8: Chemical Periodicity
Chapter 9: Types of Chemical Bonds
Chapter 10: Intermolecular Forces and Condensed States of Matter
Chapter 11: Changes of State, Entropy, and Free Energy
Chapter 12: Solutions
Chapter 13: Chemical Equilibrium
Chapter 14: Acids and Bases
Chapter 15: Ionic Equilibrium
Chapter 16: Analysis of Ions in Solutions
Chapter 17: Electrochemistry
Chapter 18: Chemical Kinetics
Chapter 19: Nuclear Chemistry
Chapter 20: Concepts of Covalent Bonding
Chapter 21: Transition Elements: Coordination Compounds
Chapter 22: Organic Chemistry —Structure and Functionality
Chapter 23: Polymers and Biochemicals
Chapter 24: Radiation and Matter
Chapter 25: Environmental Chemistry
Formula Weights of Common Inorganic Compounds
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 24th September 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259260