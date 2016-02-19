Students' Guide to Business Computing
1st Edition
Description
Students' Guide to Business Computing discusses topics concerning the use of computers in business. The book is comprised of nine chapters that define systems requirements and discuss the issues in designing a system. Chapter 1 covers the business enterprise, while Chapter 2 tackles business computers. Chapter 3 talks about initiating the systems development life cycle, and then Chapter 4 deals with determining system requirements. The book also covers systems design and choosing and using a programming language. Applications software and systems testing and implementation are also discussed. The last chapter talks about selecting business computing hardware and software. The text will be useful to entrepreneurs who want to integrate information technology into their business.
Table of Contents
Preface
1: The Business Enterprise
Objectives
The Three Main Business Sectors
Organization within Business
The Hierarchy of Personnel and Responsibilities
The Information Needs of the Business
Business Information Systems
2: The Business Computer
Objectives
What is an Information System
Information Processing
Why are Computers Useful for a Business
A Simple Computer-Based Information System
Expertise Needed to Produce Software
Packages and Tailored Software
Communication Links
Computing Needs of a Large Business
Organization Structure of a Large Computer Department
Computing Needs of a Small Business
3: Initiating the Systems Development Life Cycle
Objectives
The Concept of Systems
Systems Problems
The Systems Development Life Cycle
Starting the Systems Development Process
The Preliminary Investigation
4: Determination of System Requirements
Objectives
Organization Charts
Determination of Requirements
Developing a Systems Profile
Fact-Finding Techniques
Interviewing
Structured and Unstructured Interviews
Conducting an Interview
Fact-Finding Techniques
Questionnaire
Fact Finding Techniques
Observation
Fact-Finding Techniques
Record Inspection
Determining User Requirements
Describing Data Elements
5: Systems Design
Objectives
Phases of Systems Design
Design of the Outputs from the System
Major Features of Printed Output and Paper as a Medium
Design of Computer Input
The Design of the Data Filing Methods
File Storage Media
Methods of File Organization and Processing
Business Databases
Design of Data Controls and Security Systems
Buying Packaged Software
6: Choosing and Using a Programming Language
Objectives
What is a Programming Language
Assembly Languages
High-Level Languages
Fourth Generation Languages (4GL)
Development of Programming Expertise
Database Packages
Expert Systems
7: Applications Software
Objectives
Why Use a Computer for Accounting
Integrated Accounting Packages
Stock Control
Purchase Ledger
Nominal Ledger
Payroll
Interrelations between the Accounting Ledgers
Contract Accounting
Fires, Floods and Other Disasters
Useful Standard Packages
Other Applications
Specialist Applications
8: Systems Testing and Implementation
Objectives
Program and Systems Testing
The Use of Prototyping in Systems Development and Testing
Using 4GLs
Training
Changing over to the New System
File Conversion
Conversion to Live Files
Estimating Time Requirements
Bar Charts
PERT Charts
9: Selecting Business Computing Hardware and Software
Objectives
Sizing the Computer
Assessing Computer Performance
IBM Computers and Compatibles
Paying for the Computer
Selecting Software
Where can You Buy Computers
Rules to Follow in Making a Decision
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1989
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483104263