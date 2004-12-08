Student's Essential Guide to .NET
1st Edition
Description
The Student's Essential Guide to .NET provides a clear and simple overview of Microsoft's .NET technologies. It is aimed at second and third year undergraduate students and postgraduate students on Computing or Computer Science courses who are required to look at a modern operating system, (Microsoft Windows 9x, Nt 2000 or XP) and to design and code simple or even not so simple examples. The approach is based upon the student's learning the technology of .NET through examples using the supported languages C#, VB and C++. The examples are based on fun, familiar games, and students are encouraged to review reference material to refine their skills on key aspects of the architecture. Review questions and worked examples enhance the learning process and the material is supported by the author's website, which contains extensive ancillary material.
Key Features
- Student-focused treatment with many examples and exercises, together with solutions
- Integrates the use of .NET with the supported languages C#, VB and C++
- Authors supporting website contains solutions, source code and other extras
Readership
Undergraduate, introductory/intermediate; all computing and information systems courses.
There will also be a market on conversion masters' programmes.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Overview of the .Net strategy; Definitions; The .NET Framework; Chapter 2 - The Common Language Runtime (CLR); Type System; Managed Code; Assemblies; The Execution Process; Chapter 3 - The Supported Languages; Introduction to C#; Introduction to VB.NET; Introduction to Managed C++; Chapter 4 - The Class Library; Definitions; Namespaces; XML; I/O; Serialisation; Reflection; Chapter 5 - ASP.NET; Chapter 6 - ADO.NET; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 8th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080455143
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750661317
About the Author
Tony Grimer
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Computing and Information Technology, University of Wolverhampton, UK