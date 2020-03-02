Student Workbook for The Administrative Dental Assistant
5th Edition
Description
Enhance your learning with a wealth of interactive exercises for practice, reinforcement, and recall! An indispensable companion to the textbook, the Student Workbook for The Administrative Dental Assistant, 5th Edition combines the key objectives and content of the book with challenging exercises — putting the information you need into a practical context. Separated by chapter for easy correlation to the text, the workbook contains chapter summaries; learning objectives; short-answer, matching, multiple-choice and/or fill-in-the-blank questions; case scenarios followed by critical thinking questions, new Computer Application Exercises; and fun puzzles to reinforce key terminology. The Dentrix Learning Edition practice management software is available for download on Evolve combined with original exercises in the workbook help you learn to navigate it, as well as new content on dental office technology, communication and social media, and more.
Key Features
- Correlation with the textbook enables you to follow along at every step to ensure your comprehension before moving forward.
- Dentrix Learning Edition practice management software available on Evolve offers you practice using one of the most widely used programs in dental offices nationwide.
- Original practice management exercises developed by the text author work in conjunction with the Dentrix Learning Edition software to help you experience what it is like to work with dental practice management software.
- Review questions, exercises, and puzzles reinforce learning and offer a myriad of opportunities for self-assessment.
Table of Contents
PART I: Introduction to the Dental Profession
1. Orientation to the Dental Profession
2. Dental Basics
PART II: Communication Skills: Principles and Practices
3. Communication Skills and Tools
4. Written Correspondence and Electronic Communication
5. Patient Relations
6. Dental Healthcare Team Communications
PART III: Managing Dental Office Systems
7. Computerized Dental Practice
8. Patient Clinical Records
9. Information Management and Security
10. Dental Patient Scheduling
11. Continuing Care Program (Recall or Re-care Systems)
12. Inventory Management
13. Office Equipment
PART IV: Managing Dental Office Finances
14. Financial Arrangement and Collection Procedures
15. Dental Insurance Processing
16. Bookkeeping Procedures: Accounts Payable
17. Bookkeeping Procedures: Accounts Receivable
PART V: Managing Your Career
18. Employment Strategies
Appendix: Patient Paperwork
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 2nd March 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323680554
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323754729
About the Author
Linda Gaylor
Affiliations and Expertise
Coordinator, Curriculum and Instruction; San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools; Regional Occupational Program, Career Training, and Support Services; San Bernardino, California