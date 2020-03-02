Enhance your learning with a wealth of interactive exercises for practice, reinforcement, and recall! An indispensable companion to the textbook, the Student Workbook for The Administrative Dental Assistant, 5th Edition combines the key objectives and content of the book with challenging exercises — putting the information you need into a practical context. Separated by chapter for easy correlation to the text, the workbook contains chapter summaries; learning objectives; short-answer, matching, multiple-choice and/or fill-in-the-blank questions; case scenarios followed by critical thinking questions, new Computer Application Exercises; and fun puzzles to reinforce key terminology. The Dentrix Learning Edition practice management software is available for download on Evolve combined with original exercises in the workbook help you learn to navigate it, as well as new content on dental office technology, communication and social media, and more.