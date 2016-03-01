Better understand the realities of working in an actual dental office environment with Student Workbook for The Administrative Dental Assistant, 4th Edition. Using a variety of practice exercises, case scenarios, critical thinking questions, and other engaging tools, this workbook helps you learn how to apply information from the main textbook and put it into practice. With this study tool, you’ll also gain access to Dentrix Learning Edition practice management software, which gives you valuable experience working in a realistic dental office environment as well as a more accurate understanding of the challenges that administrative dental assistants encounter on the job.