Student Workbook for The Administrative Dental Assistant
4th Edition
Description
Better understand the realities of working in an actual dental office environment with Student Workbook for The Administrative Dental Assistant, 4th Edition. Using a variety of practice exercises, case scenarios, critical thinking questions, and other engaging tools, this workbook helps you learn how to apply information from the main textbook and put it into practice. With this study tool, you’ll also gain access to Dentrix Learning Edition practice management software, which gives you valuable experience working in a realistic dental office environment as well as a more accurate understanding of the challenges that administrative dental assistants encounter on the job.
Key Features
- Correlation with the textbook enables users to follow along at every step to ensure their comprehension before moving forward.
- Trusted author Linda Gaylor taps into her years of experience as a practicing dental assistant, an instructor of dental assisting, and a curriculum director to share all the necessary knowledge and skills required to be a successful administrative dental assistant.
- Dentrix Learning Edition practice management software and accompanying original exercises offer you practice using one of the most widely used programs in dental offices nationwide.
- Review questions, including multiple-choice, short-answer, essay, and fill-in-the-blank, offer you a myriad of opportunities for self-assessment and comprehension.
- What Would You Do? exercises encourage you to apply chapter knowledge to everyday office dilemmas.
- Puzzles offer a fun and interactive way to study vocabulary.
- Chapter overviews are provided at the outset of each workbook chapter to help recap the chapter content and set the stage for the workbook questions and exercises.
Table of Contents
1. Orientation to the Dental Profession
2. Dental Basics
3. Communication Skills and Telephone Techniques
4. Written Correspondence and Digital Communication
5. Patient Relations
6. Dental Healthcare Team Communication
7. Computerized Dental Practices
8. Patient Clinical Records
9. Information Management
10. Dental Patient Scheduling
11. Recall Systems
12. Inventory Management
13. Dental Office Equipment
14. Financial Arrangements and Collection Procedures
15. Dental Insurance Process
16. Bookkeeping Procedures: Accounts Payable
17. Bookkeeping Procedures: Accounts Receivable
18. Employment Strategies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 1st March 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323294522
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323294515
About the Author
Linda Gaylor
Affiliations and Expertise
Coordinator, Curriculum and Instruction; San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools; Regional Occupational Program, Career Training, and Support Services; San Bernardino, California