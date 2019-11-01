Student Workbook for Practice Management for the Dental Team
9th Edition
Description
The essential guide to ensuring classroom success and job readiness! Student Workbook for Practice Management for the Dental Team, 9th Edition, offers a wealth of interactive exercises for recall, reinforcement, and application. This indispensable companion gives you application-style, hands-on experience with one of the top software applications used to run modern dental practices. Separated by chapter for easy correlation to the text, the workbook contains chapter summaries and learning outcomes; hundreds of practice questions; critical thinking scenarios with questions; and practical, skills-based assignments. The 9th Edition provides more in-depth information on alternative workforce models, production, insurance, and inventory along with expanded practice exercises to give you real-world practice managing all aspects of the dental office.
Key Features
- Correlating chapters between the workbook and textbook allow you to follow along every step of the way to ensure comprehension.
- EagleSoft practice management software and technical support from parent company Patterson Dental provide an easy-to-use simulated office environment.
- UNIQUE! Original practice exercises give you experience working with the EagleSoft program to better prepare for office life.
- Large number of review activities including assessment questions and case scenarios help you to apply textbook content to provide solutions to everyday office dilemmas.
- Detailed step-by-step instructions and screen shots for easy-to-use software experience.
- Enhanced evolve website with student practice opportunities
Table of Contents
Part I: Dentistry as a Business
1. The Business of Dentistry
2. Dental Team Management
3. Patient Management
4. Legal and Ethical Issues in the Dental Business Office
5. Information Technology in the Business Office
6. Business Office Design and Equipment Placement
Part II: Communication Management
7. Working with Dental Office Documents
8. Business Record Storage
9. Written Communication
10. Telecommunications
Part III: Business Office Systems
11. Appointment Management Systems
12. Inventory Systems and Supply Ordering
13. Recall Systems
14. Dental Insurance
15. Bookkeeping Systems and Accounts Receivable
16. Other Financial Systems
17. Infection Control Systems
Part IV: The Workplace
18. Marketing Your Skills
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323608282
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597890
About the Author
Betty Finkbeiner
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI
Charles Finkbeiner
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI