Student Workbook for Practice Management for the Dental Team - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323608282, 9780323597890

Student Workbook for Practice Management for the Dental Team

9th Edition

Authors: Betty Finkbeiner Charles Finkbeiner
Paperback ISBN: 9780323608282
eBook ISBN: 9780323597890
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 192
Description

The essential guide to ensuring classroom success and job readiness! Student Workbook for Practice Management for the Dental Team, 9th Edition, offers a wealth of interactive exercises for recall, reinforcement, and application. This indispensable companion gives you application-style, hands-on experience with one of the top software applications used to run modern dental practices. Separated by chapter for easy correlation to the text, the workbook contains chapter summaries and learning outcomes; hundreds of practice questions; critical thinking scenarios with questions; and practical, skills-based assignments. The 9th Edition provides more in-depth information on alternative workforce models, production, insurance, and inventory along with expanded practice exercises to give you real-world practice managing all aspects of the dental office.

Key Features

  • Correlating chapters between the workbook and textbook allow you to follow along every step of the way to ensure comprehension.
  • EagleSoft practice management software and technical support from parent company Patterson Dental provide an easy-to-use simulated office environment.
  • UNIQUE! Original practice exercises give you experience working with the EagleSoft program to better prepare for office life.
  • Large number of review activities including assessment questions and case scenarios help you to apply textbook content to provide solutions to everyday office dilemmas.
  • Detailed step-by-step instructions and screen shots for easy-to-use software experience.
  • Enhanced evolve website with student practice opportunities

Table of Contents

Part I: Dentistry as a Business

1. The Business of Dentistry
2. Dental Team Management
3. Patient Management
4. Legal and Ethical Issues in the Dental Business Office
5. Information Technology in the Business Office
6. Business Office Design and Equipment Placement

Part II: Communication Management

7. Working with Dental Office Documents
8. Business Record Storage
9. Written Communication
10. Telecommunications

Part III: Business Office Systems

11. Appointment Management Systems
12. Inventory Systems and Supply Ordering
13. Recall Systems
14. Dental Insurance
15. Bookkeeping Systems and Accounts Receivable
16. Other Financial Systems
17. Infection Control Systems

Part IV: The Workplace

18. Marketing Your Skills

Details

About the Author

Betty Finkbeiner

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI

Charles Finkbeiner

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI

