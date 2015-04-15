An indispensable companion to the textbook, Student Workbook for Practice Management for the Dental Team, 8th Edition, offers a wealth of interactive exercises for recall, reinforcement, and application. Separated by chapter for easy correlation to the text, the workbook contains chapter summaries and learning outcomes; hundreds of practice questions; critical thinking scenarios with questions; and practical, skills-based assignments. An included EagleSoft practice management CD-ROM and original exercises give students real-world practice managing all aspects of the dental office.