Student Workbook for Practice Management for the Dental Team

8th Edition

Authors: Betty Finkbeiner Charles Finkbeiner
Paperback ISBN: 9780323171472
eBook ISBN: 9780323294379
eBook ISBN: 9780323597067
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th April 2015
Page Count: 158
Description

An indispensable companion to the textbook, Student Workbook for Practice Management for the Dental Team, 8th Edition, offers a wealth of interactive exercises for recall, reinforcement, and application. Separated by chapter for easy correlation to the text, the workbook contains chapter summaries and learning outcomes; hundreds of practice questions; critical thinking scenarios with questions; and practical, skills-based assignments. An included EagleSoft practice management CD-ROM and original exercises give students real-world practice managing all aspects of the dental office.

Key Features

  • Correlating chapters between the workbook and textbook allow you to follow along every step of the way to ensure comprehension.
  • Case scenarios with questions help you apply the concepts you’ve learned to provide solutions to everyday office dilemmas.
  • Hundreds of review questions include multiple-choice, short-answer, matching, true-false, and fill-in-the-blank items to help you practice for examinations.
  • Chapter overviews recap chapter content and set the stage for workbook questions and exercises.
  • Learning objectives in each workbook chapter serve as checkpoints for comprehension, skills mastery, and study tools in preparation for examinations.
  • Trusted authorship from Betty Finkbeiner and a team of contributors lends years of experience as in practice and education, ensuring that you are learning the best information from the best experts.

Table of Contents

PART I: DENTISTRY AS A BUSINESS
1. The Business of Dentistry
2. Dental Team Management
3. Patient Management
4. Legal and Ethical Issues in the Dental Business Office
5. Technology in the Business Office
6. Office Design and Equipment Placement
PART II: COMMUNICATION MANAGEMENT
7. Working with Dental Office Documents
8. Business Record Storage
9. Written Communication
10. Electronic and Telecommunications
PART III: BUSINESS OFFICE SYSTEMS
11. Appointment Management Systems
12. Inventory Systems and Supply Ordering
13. Recall Systems
14. Dental Insurance
15. Financial Systems: Accounts Receivable
16. Other Financial Systems
17. Infection Control Systems
PART IV: THE DENTAL ASSISTANT IN THE WORKPLACE
18. Planning and Managing Your Career Path

About the Author

Betty Finkbeiner

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI

Charles Finkbeiner

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI

