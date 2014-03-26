Student Workbook for Modern Dental Assisting
11th Edition
Description
Reinforce your understanding of the dental assisting skills described in Modern Dental Assisting, 11th Edition! With chapters corresponding to the chapters in Bird & Robinson’s bestselling textbook, this workbook includes practice questions and exercises, competency skill sheets for practice with dental assisting procedures, and detachable flashcards for convenient review. Case-based questions help you master the clinical skills you need to succeed in your career as a dental assistant, and the new Dentrix Learning Edition DVD provides you with realistic practice management experience.
Key Features
- Chapters correspond to chapters in the textbook , and each procedure in the textbook also has a corresponding competency sheet.
- Practice exercises for each chapter include short answer, fill-in-the-blank, and multiple-choice questions, and labeling exercises, helping you master key terminology and important concepts.
- Patient case exercises use patients on the companion Evolve website’s Interactive Dental Office and include medical and dental histories, files, radiographs, and charting information to help you solve problems relating to patient health issues.
- Procedure videos on the Evolve website visually reinforce your understanding of the material you have read.
- Competency sheets provide clear guidelines for performing each dental assisting skill and help you evaluate your strengths and weaknesses, with pages perforated so that you can detach individual skill sheets for use in clinical settings.
- Tear-out flashcards summarize key information about the sciences, medical emergencies, infection control, radiography, dental materials, dental instruments, and dental procedures, offering convenient, on-the-go review in preparing for examinations.
Table of Contents
PART 1: The Dental Assisting Profession
1. History of Dentistry
2. The Professional Dental Assistant
3. The Dental Healthcare Team
4. Dental Ethics
5. Dentistry and the Law
PART 2: Sciences in Dentistry
6. General Anatomy
7. General Physiology
8. Oral Embryology and Histology
9. Head and Neck Anatomy
10. Landmarks of the Face and Oral Cavity
11. Overview of the Dentitions
12. Tooth Morphology
PART 3: Oral Health and Prevention of Dental Disease
13. Dental Caries
14. Periodontal Disease
15. Preventive Dentistry
16. Nutrition
17. Oral Pathology
PART 4: Infection Prevention in Dentistry
18. Microbiology
19. Disease Transmission and Infection Prevention
20. Principles and Techniques of Disinfection
21. Principles and Techniques of Instrument Processing and Sterilization
PART 5: Occupational Health and Safety
22. Regulatory and Advisory Agencies
23. Chemical and Waste Management
24. Dental Unit Waterlines
25. Ergonomics
PART 6: Patient Information and Assessment
26. The Patient Record
27. Vital Signs
28. Oral Diagnosis and Treatment Planning
29. The Special Needs and Medically Compromised Patient
30. Principles of Pharmacology
31. Assisting in a Medical Emergency
PART 7: Foundation of Clinical Dentistry
32. The Dental Office
33. Delivering Dental Care
34. Dental Hand Instruments
35. Dental Handpieces and Accessories
36. Moisture Control
37. Anesthesia and Pain Control
PART 8: Radiographic Imaging
38. Foundations of Radiography, Radiographic Equipment, and Radiologic Safety
39. Dental Imaging, Dental Film and Processing Radiographs
40. Legal Issues, Quality Assurance, and Infection Prevention
41. Intraoral Imaging
42. Extraoral Imaging
PART 9: Dental Materials
43. Restorative and Esthetic Dental Materials
44. Dental Liners, Bases, and Bonding Systems
45. Dental Cements
46. Impression Materials
47. Laboratory Materials and Procedures
PART 10: Assisting in Comprehensive Dental Care
48. General Dentistry
49. Matrix Systems for Restorative Dentistry
50. Fixed Prosthodontics
51. Provisional Coverage
52. Removable Prosthodontics
53. Dental Implants
54. Endodontics
55. Periodontics
56. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
57. Pediatric Dentistry
58. Coronal Polishing
59. Dental Sealants
60. Orthodontics
PART 11: Dental Administration and Communication Skills
61. Communication in the Dental Office
62. Business Operating Systems
63. Financial Management in the Dental Office
64. Marketing Your Skills
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 26th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323299541
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290906
About the Author
Doni Bird
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA
Debbie Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC